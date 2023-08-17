Urbanista’s Solar-Charged Bluetooth Speaker Can Jam Up to 15 Hours Longer While Soaking Up the Sun

The vast selection of wireless headphones and speakers currently available to consumers can be overwhelming, but Urbanista has managed to set its audio gear apart from the competition with integrated solar panels. Now, it's bringing that same technology to its first sun-soaking Bluetooth speaker.

Although the Swedish company has been making Bluetooth headphones, earbuds, and speakers for a while, only some of Urbanista's products integrate Exeger's (also based in Sweden) Powerfoyle solar panel technology, which can be printed and laminated onto flexible materials, like the headband of the Urbanista Los Angeles headphones.

The technology has also been used on Urbanista's Phoenix wireless earbuds, although integrated into the charging case rather than the buds themselves. Exeger's Powerfoyle panels aren't as efficient as other solar panels at converting sunlight to electricity, but they actually work much better than competing panels when subjected to indoor lighting, where the company's products are frequently used.

With the Phoenix earbuds, every hour with the charging case left in the sun provides an extra hour's charge, while the larger Powerfoyle panel on the Los Angeles headphones actually produces three times as much power as the headphones consumed.

With the new Malibu speaker, the solar charging benefits aren't as dramatic, simply because drivers designed to fill an entire room with sound require considerably more power than those in headphones. According to What Hi-Fi?, the Malibu offers 30 hours of battery life on a full charge from a USB-C cable, which can be boosted to an additional 15 hours of music playback with the speaker left out in the sun the entire time (at 50,000 lux illumination, the equivalent of a bright sunny day). When charging from artificial lighting indoors, the power boost will be much less.

In addition to its sun harvesting tricks, the Urbanista Malibu also boasts an IP67 durability rating, which means it can easily survive an accidental plunge into the shallow end of a pool, but you'll immediately want to retrieve it before it sinks too deep. A pair of Malibu speakers can also be wirelessly linked for stereo sound, while a companion mobile app facilitates more sound tweaks through an adjustable EQ, while also providing info on how quickly the speaker is recharging from its Powerfoyle panel.

Availability for the Urbanista Malibu Bluetooth speaker isn't expected to start until late September, with a $149 price tag.