‘Unpatchable’ Hack Gives Researchers Free Access to Premium Tesla Car Upgrades

‘We don’t want to pay these $300 for rear heated seats,’ said one of the researchers

Published |Updated
Michelle Ehrhardt
Cars aren’t just vehicles anymore. They’re four-wheeled computers and entertainment centers. As they've gotten smarter, their computer chips now control everything from the radio to the acceleration.

Tesla understands all of this fully—and it has taken advantage of it, charging extra to unlock full usage of its cars through software, putting features like a faster 0-60 MPH windup behind a paywall. University students at TU Berlin have now found a way to take advantage of an “unpatchable” hack in the Tesla processor to access these features for free. 

A new presentation briefing from the students outlined the trick they used, which causes miscommunication between the power supply and the processor to bypass its security checks. Known as a “voltage fault injection attack,” the technique was a known vulnerability for the particular chip Tesla uses, and the students say the jailbreak can’t be undone.

“Our gained root permissions enable arbitrary changes to Linux that survive reboots and update,” the student researchers wrote in their preview for an upcoming presentation at next week's Black Hat USA hacker conference. 

A Tesla Model S car is displayed at a Tesla showroom on November 5, 2013 in Palo Alto, California. Tesla will report third quarter earnings today after the closing bell.
Tesla: The company shipped more than 466,000 vehicles last quarter.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

What features does the jailbreak unlock? It ranges from a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats, which usually cost $300, to the “Acceleration Boost” feature. Acceleration Boost normally costs $2,000 and decreases a car’s 0-60 time from 4.8 seconds to 4.2 seconds. The hack could even provide access to Full Self-Driving, which normally costs $15,000, although the students told TechCrunch that they haven’t tested whether the jailbreak unlocks these particular capabilities yet.

Beyond skirting Tesla's upcharges, the students argue the hack could be useful in repairs. Alongside unlocking features that already exist within the car’s hardware, the hack “enables migrating a car’s identity to another car computer without Tesla’s help whatsoever, easing certain repairing efforts.” In other words, owners could more easily move their account to a new car computer.

Christian Werling, one of the students who worked on the hack, told TechCrunch that “We are not the evil outsider, but we’re actually the insider, we own the car. And we don’t want to pay these $300 for the rear heated seats.”

