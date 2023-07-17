Unidentified Metal Object Washes Up on Australian Beach, Triggers Warning from Space Agency

Australian officials have been left perplexed by an unidentified object that appeared on one of the country's beaches on Friday — with some suggesting it could be debris from a space launch.

The dome-shaped chunk of metal was found by locals on Green Head Beach, a remote part of western Australia located around 150 miles north of Perth.

According to the BBC, the object is being treated as hazardous and is being investigated by several government agencies, though the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported test results showed there to be no dangerous materials.

"We want to reassure the community that we are actively engaged in a collaborative effort with various State and Federal agencies to determine the object's origin and nature," police said in a statement.

Photos of the object show it to be quite large, standing around the same height as a human man.

John Crassidis, a distinguished professor at the University at Buffalo, State University of New York's department of Mechanical and Aeropace Engineering, said it was possible the object originated from a space launch, such as a portion of a rocket body that fell off. He warned that such components can contain toxic chemicals like hydrazine, so caution is needed.

"Right now, there's so many unknowns, and it can be a number of different things, but when they analyze it, they'll have a much better idea of what it is," he said.

He noted that just last year, a piece of a SpaceX capsule had crashed into a field in Australia.

The Australian Space Agency took to Twitter to announce it was communicating with counterparts from other countries to see if the object may have originated from a space launch vehicle.

Crassidis added that it's very unlikely the object was part of a satellite or had been space debris in orbit around the Earth, as there are monitoring stations able to keep track of all objects larger than 10 centimeters in the space immediately around the Earth.

But with the amount of satellites being launched increasing in recent years, at least partially due to an influx of SpaceX projects, Crassidis warned that rocket debris could become a growing issue in the near future.

"The broader issue of space junk is something that we all should be very worried about," he said. "You have a much better chance of getting struck by lightning than something coming down from space. But as we put more and more objects up there, we can't think we can't take five years now. We have to think 50 years from now, 100 years from now, what's going to happen if we don't do anything."

While some had speculated it could have come from a commercial aircraft, police told the ABC that it did not appear to be the case.

A resident told the ABC the object was seen floating near the beach and they used their vehicle to tow it onto land.

The resident added that the object had barnacles and other marine life growing on it.

“As the origin of the object is unknown, the community should avoid handling or attempting to move the object,” the Space Agency said.

“If the community spot any further suspected debris they should report it to local authorities and notify the Australian Space Agency.”