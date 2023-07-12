UK Regulators Say Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Negotiations Are Still Early Stage

On Tuesday it appeared Microsoft was on the way to clearing the last hurdle standing in the way of its $69 billion acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard with news that the UK's Competition and Markets Authority, the last regulatory body in the way of Microsoft's deal going through, was going to negotiate with the tech giant.

But in a statement released Wednesday to The Verge, a representative for the UK's Competition and Markets Authority warned Microsoft still has a long way to go to close the deal.

The news appeared to pour cold water on the CMA's initial response to a United States court ruling against a Federal Trade Commission effort to halt the deal. The CMA had announced on Tuesday it was prepared to negotiate new terms with Microsoft to allow the deal to go ahead before its July 18 deadline. The UK was the last country opposing the purchase after the FTC's bid was denied. The deal had attracted regulators' attention — Microsoft makes the Xbox console, and purchasing Activision, which makes the popular Call of Duty video game franchise may produce an unfair advantage in the market, the regulators' warned.

The Wednesday CMA statement said that even if Microsoft were to renegotiate the deal to meet the CMA’s concerns, it may trigger an entirely new investigation.

“Microsoft and Activision have indicated that they are considering how the transaction might be modified, and the CMA is prepared to engage with them on this basis,” the company said in their statement. “These discussions remain at an early stage and the nature and timing of next steps will be determined in due course. While both parties have requested a pause in Microsoft’s appeal to allow these discussions to take place, the CMA decision set out in its final report still stands.”

In April, the CMA expressed concerns that Microsoft would move to make Call of Duty games exclusive to the Xbox, which could deal a massive blow to competitor consoles like Sony’s Playstation and Nintendo’s Switch. But the company has since committed to releasing future editions of the long-running first person shooter on Playstation for at least 10 years, a concession that was noted in Tuesday’s U.S. District Court ruling.