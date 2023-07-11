UK Regulators Look To Negotiate With Microsoft As Activision Deal Nears Finish Line

Moments after a U.S. District Court judge ruled against the Federal Trade Commission’s attempt to block Microsoft’s near $69 billion purchase of Activision-Blizzard, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) confirmed that it's prepared to negotiate new terms with the tech giant that could help the acquisition get approval in the last country blocking it.



“We stand ready to consider any proposals from Microsoft to restructure the transaction in a way that would address the concerns set out in our Final Report,” a spokesperson for the CMA told The Messenger in an email. “In order to be able to prioritize work on these proposals, Microsoft and Activision have agreed with the CMA that a stay of litigation in the UK would be in the public interest and all parties have made a joint submission to the Competition Appeal Tribunal to this effect.”



The Competition Appeal Tribunal, the UK’s judicial body on business and economics, will have to okay the mutual decision before those negotiations can officially begin.

On Tuesday, CNBC reported that Microsoft is considering a "discreet divestiture," which may mean selling a part of its business empire or investments.



"Microsoft has offered what I’m told is a discrete small divestiture," CNBC's David Faber said on 'The Exchange.' "Unclear exactly what that is, that will in fact satisfy the CMA or at least they believe it will satisfy the CMA."



"You know, we can all speculate about some sort of a licensing deal for the cloud and other things that may occur here but again, a small and discreet divestiture is what I’m hearing," he added.



This more conciliatory attitude between Xbox’s parent company and the European regulatory body is a swift change from the tense relationship that the two have had since the spring. Back in April, the UK’s regulatory body moved to block the acquisition over concerns that Microsoft would have a monopoly over the growing cloud gaming market should it go on to own one of the largest third-party game publishers in the world.



“Microsoft has a strong position in cloud gaming services and the evidence available to the CMA showed that Microsoft would find it commercially beneficial to make Activision’s games exclusive to its own cloud gaming service,” a statement from the CMA said at the time following the decision. “Microsoft already accounts for an estimated 60-70% of global cloud gaming services and has other important strengths in cloud gaming from owning Xbox, the leading PC operating system (Windows) and a global cloud computing infrastructure (Azure and Xbox Cloud Gaming).”



CMA was the first major government oversight board to oppose the deal, setting the stage for Microsoft to fight at least two different legal battles that would ultimately determine whether it could acquire the Call of Duty publisher by a July 18 deadline. Microsoft was in the midst of appealing the UK’s decision, and a hearing was scheduled for July 28.



Microsoft President and Vice Chair Brad Smith confirmed the CMA’s decision to negotiate in a separate email to The Messenger, adding that it is the main focus for Microsoft at the moment.



“While we ultimately disagree with the CMA’s concerns, we are considering how the transaction might be modified in order to address those concerns in a way that is acceptable to the CMA,” Smith told Messenger.



If Microsoft and the CMA are able to find a middle ground between the UK’s concerns over the cloud gaming market and Microsoft’s desire to acquire the massive US game publisher, Microsoft would be completely unopposed in closing the deal.