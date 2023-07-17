UK Decision Will Grant Microsoft and CMA More Time To Negotiate Activision Purchase

The UK’s Competition Appeal Tribunal has ruled that Microsoft and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will be allowed to pause their legal battle over the acquisition of Activision-Blizzard in order to negotiate new terms, a decision that will allow the Xbox parent brand to close its near $69 billion purchase of the company in other territories before tomorrow’s deadline.



The Tribunal’s ruling is a conditional one. The Tribunal requested the CMA submit additional evidence of why this pause is needed. With the ruling, Microsoft can finally complete one of the most expensive acquisitions in gaming history. The transaction will give the Xbox maker the rights to some of the biggest money makers in the gaming space, including Call of Duty, Warcraft, and Candy Crush.



“I stress that it is the CMA’s adjournment here, not Microsoft’s, that is critical. Microsoft is a private company that is interested, quite rightly, in getting this transaction over the line. They are not tasked with the protection of the public interest that the merger jurisdiction exists to serve,” Justice Marcus Smith said in court Monday afternoon. “That is the responsibility of the CMA, and in this case, the CMA alone.”

Monday’s news follows a string of victories for Xbox. Last week, a federal district judge denied the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s request for a preliminary injunction that would have blocked the purchase. Just days later, the FTC lost a supplemental, last ditch effort to prevent the purchase in the U.S. Court of Appeals.



Following the win in the US, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority announced it would pause its on-going preparations for a legal standoff with Microsoft in order to begin negotiating a new deal. This deal would be aimed at finding a way to appease the UK’s concerns that an Activision-Blizzard purchase would give Microsoft a monopoly over the small but growing cloud gaming space.



Last week, Microsoft was reportedly ready to sell some of its cloud-based market rights to various other companies if it meant closing the deal on Activision Blizzard. A pause of appeal would give the company time to arrange for such concessions.



The judge made it clear that the decision didn’t mark an outright approval of the deal’s new terms, but rather, the approval to give the CMA time to assess the new deal. Had Microsoft been flatly denied the approval to move forward with its purchase, it faced billions of dollars in break fees over the acquisition. In the meantime, Microsoft may choose to move forward with closing the deal in other territories while awaiting a final verdict in the UK, UK legal expert Tom Smith told BBC Radio.



Even before the Tribunal’s decision Monday, Microsoft’s chances before the regulatory body seemed good. Just a day before the UK ruling, Sony agreed to sign a 10-year deal with Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on Playstation platforms. As one of the biggest critics of the acquisition since its announcement in January 2022, Sony finally signing the agreement signaled that even Xbox’s biggest competitor was preparing for the inevitable.