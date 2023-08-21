UK Chip Firm Arm To Complete IPO Filing Ahead of Expected September Listing

Chipmaker Arm’s hotly anticipated stock market IPO is finally coming together. Bloomberg reports Arm could complete the paperwork by the end of the day.



The IPO, planned for September, is expected to be the biggest stock listing of the year.



The UK-based chipmaker has made a niche for itself by selling its intellectual property to other companies. It is now going public years after Japanese investor Softbank acquired the company for $32 billion in 2016.



Rather than manufacture and sell chips itself, Arm earns money by licensing its designs to other companies that can then make adjustments according to what they need the chips for and then sell those on as their own product. Arm also earns a cut whenever a company sells a chip that uses its technology.



Arm-designed chips can be found on myriad home appliances and most smartphones — it has a 99% share of the $25 billion smartphone chip industry, according to analysts at New Street Research.



Arm’s star is rising fast as the artificial intelligence boom reinvigorates interests in chip making companies. Another chip maker, Nvidia attempted to acquire Arm in a blockbuster $40 billion deal in 2020 to create the “world’s premier computing company for the age of AI.” But the deal was canceled in early 2022 after it faced “significant regulatory challenges” including from UK politicians who consider Arm a strategic national asset.



Softbank plans to list 10% of the company on Nasdaq, Bloomberg reports. Market analysts expect the IPO will raise between $8 billion and $10 billion, with a valuation north of $60 billion.



The listing signals a revival in stock market activities as more startups look to list the bourse. Grocery delivery startup Instacart, enterprise software company Databricks and identity verification start-up Socure, valued at $8 billion, are among companies planning to make their stock market debut over the next 12 months.