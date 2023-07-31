UK Broadcaster Wins Landmark Case To Block Illegal Online Streaming - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

UK Broadcaster Wins Landmark Case To Block Illegal Online Streaming

The order requires internet providers in the UK to cut users access to illegal online streams

Published |Updated
Adam Kovac
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

British broadcaster Sky has won a major legal victory against services that illegally stream soccer matches and hit shows like ‘House of The Dragon’ online.

A UK high court granted the company a blocking order that will require internet service providers in the UK to cut users access to illegal streams. 

According to a Financial Times report, the order will work through a third party group that identifies the pirate sites using IP addresses or dedicated servers. Sky will be able to shut down those sites during times when it’s showing popular shows or sports games. 

The Premier League also successfully obtained similar rights to stem unauthorized online streaming before each of its last four seasons, according to the FT. Last season, 600,000 illegal streams were blocked or removed, according to the report. 

Read More
Emma D'Arcy and Rhys Ifans are seen in a still image from the show House of the Dragon.
The U.K.'s Sky broadcaster has obtained a legal order that will make it more difficult for pirate streamers to show popular shows like 'House of the Dragon.'Ollie Upton / HBO

A Sky spokesperson told reporters that the order would “help limit the supply of pirated Sky content” and that “blocking has been shown to be an extremely effective tool in tackling content piracy and is just one of a range of measures we take to protect our content and our business.”

Illegal streaming of content has also garnered the attention of law enforcement as five British men were arrested and sentenced in May to prison time for selling IPTV sticks loaded with software that would allow users to access the unauthorized streams. 

While the order applies to the UK only, streaming and its ensuing revenue has become a hot button issue in the United States, where it is at the center of both a writers and actors strike that has shut down numerous television and film productions.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.