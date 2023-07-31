UK Broadcaster Wins Landmark Case To Block Illegal Online Streaming

British broadcaster Sky has won a major legal victory against services that illegally stream soccer matches and hit shows like ‘House of The Dragon’ online.

A UK high court granted the company a blocking order that will require internet service providers in the UK to cut users access to illegal streams.

According to a Financial Times report, the order will work through a third party group that identifies the pirate sites using IP addresses or dedicated servers. Sky will be able to shut down those sites during times when it’s showing popular shows or sports games.

The Premier League also successfully obtained similar rights to stem unauthorized online streaming before each of its last four seasons, according to the FT. Last season, 600,000 illegal streams were blocked or removed, according to the report.

The U.K.'s Sky broadcaster has obtained a legal order that will make it more difficult for pirate streamers to show popular shows like 'House of the Dragon.' Ollie Upton / HBO

A Sky spokesperson told reporters that the order would “help limit the supply of pirated Sky content” and that “blocking has been shown to be an extremely effective tool in tackling content piracy and is just one of a range of measures we take to protect our content and our business.”

Illegal streaming of content has also garnered the attention of law enforcement as five British men were arrested and sentenced in May to prison time for selling IPTV sticks loaded with software that would allow users to access the unauthorized streams.

While the order applies to the UK only, streaming and its ensuing revenue has become a hot button issue in the United States, where it is at the center of both a writers and actors strike that has shut down numerous television and film productions.