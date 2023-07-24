Ubisoft Is Quietly Removing Its Customers’ Access to Their Games

Players who haven’t used Ubisoft Connect in a while are receiving an email telling them their accounts have been temporarily suspended. If they don’t respond to this email within 30 days, their account, as well as access to their purchased Ubisoft games, will be lost permanently.



“We noticed that you have not been using your Ubisoft account,” the email that several users received reads. “We have temporarily suspended your inactive Ubisoft account and will be closing it permanently in 30 days in accordance with our terms of use.”



Twitter user @PC_enjoyer posted a screenshot of this email from Ubisoft last week. The warning email provides the account owner with a link that undoes the suspension and prevents the closure. Shortly after the Twitter user shared the email, Ubisoft Support confirmed its legitimacy in a reply tweet.



“We certainly do not want you to lose access to your games or account so if you have any difficulties logging in then please create a support case with us,” the company’s support account tweeted.



Ubisoft support also confirmed in another Twitter reply that players who purchase Ubisoft games on Steam also risk losing access to their games if they don't log into Ubisoft Connect within a certain period of time. The company has not disclosed what amount of time triggers the suspension of an account.



Ubisoft’s help page on the issue says the company is within its rights to close inactive accounts in “rare instances,” citing its terms of use. The company's website says it does so to “comply with local data protection legislation” such as the EU's GDPR. Ubisoft also promises that it only closes accounts if it has “strong reasons to believe that the account in question will remain unused.”



“We may also close long-term inactive accounts to maintain our database,” the support page says, without clarifying what length of time determines long-term inactivity.



Ubisoft’s actual terms of use provide an answer. The terms say the company “may suspend or close your account and your ability to use one or more Services or part of the Services, at any time, automatically and at our sole discretion.” Among these reasons are violating the service’s terms, failure to provide proof of identification when asked, and instances where the account hasn’t been used for six months and the user is notified.



In 2021, PCWorld reported one Ubisoft Connect user in Norway losing access to their account and their library after just six months of not using the service. At the time, the user also received an email warning them that their account had been suspended and would be closed permanently within 30 days.



At the time, Ubisoft told PCWorld that despite its service's terms of use allowing it, what happened to this Norwegian user was not normal, and that accounts with purchased games tied to them would not be up for closure. The company also told the outlet that only accounts that haven’t been used in four years were at risk of being deleted.

Ubisoft

Customers who are worried about potentially losing their game library can buy physical copies of games, but those on PC or with digital only consoles have no such option.

Despite Ubisoft's contractual right to close accounts, the move to do so has proven unpopular with gamers. As many of Ubisoft's games are single player, these gamers might not be logging into them regularly, which puts them at greater risk of losing their Ubisoft Connect account. This is especially true for those who purchase their games on other, more popular services like Steam, as these players will only be logged into Connect whenever they actually open up a game to play it. There's also a risk that the email warning a player of impending account closure might wind up in a spam or promotions folder, leading a player to be unaware that they've lost their account until they go to boot up a game.



Ubisoft did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s requests for comment.