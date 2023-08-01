Uber Posts First-Ever Profit, Conspicuously Downplays AI Tech - The Messenger
Uber Posts First-Ever Profit, Conspicuously Downplays AI Tech

Unlike other technology companies, Uber executives mentioned AI only once in its earnings report

Published |Updated
Abubakar Idris
JWPlayer

Ride hailing pioneer Uber is in the green after a decade struggling to eke a profit. The company posted revenue of $9.2 billion for the second quarter of 2023, a 14.3% growth compared to last year.

But perhaps the biggest takeaways from Uber’s second quarter earnings is that the company raked in $326 million in operating profit. This is the first time the company has reported profits in its underlying business since it was founded in 2009. And it barely mentioned artificial intelligence — a major contrast to other technology companies' reports this earnings season.

Profitability at last
Uber’s profitability had been a subject of speculation — it became one of Silicon Valley’s most valuable startups but struggled to justify its valuation after over a decade as a loss making business.

Wall Street didn’t see this coming, either: Analysts expected the company to lose $49.2 million in the most recent quarter. But Uber beat that estimate with strong performance across most of its business, including ride hailing, food delivery and trucking services.

Uber reported gross bookings of $33.6 billion, a 15% growth from the previous year as the company’s ride hailing business returned to growth after the pandemic. The ride hailing segment brought in revenue of $4.9 billion, representing 53.2% of Uber’s total income.

“Our Mobility business continues to fire on all cylinders, delivering strong and profitable growth,” Uber’s CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi said on the company’s earnings call.

“Our path to growth is centered on our ability to grow supply, and our focus on driver growth over the last several years has resulted in a significantly improved consumer experience,” Khosrowshahi added.

Uber’s food delivery business is also up, but not to the same degree. Deliveries brought in $3.1 billion last quarter, a 17% year-on-year increase, but a dip in revenue from the first three months of 2023.

People buy food from an Uber Eats truck in front of the New York Stock Exchange on May 10, 2019, in New York.
Uber posts first ever profit but makes no buzz about AIDON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images


The report was not all roses: Uber’s trucking business is tanking.

Revenue from Uber Freight, the company’s hauling segment, is down 30% compared to last year to $1.3 billion. The segment looked poised for growth after Uber’s acquisition of Transplace for $2.25 billion in 2021 made it the third-largest third-party logistics provider in the US, according to the Wall Street Journal.

But Uber Freight’s revenue has declined each quarter since the acquisition closed, and the company recently laid off dozens of staff and lost a key executive to rival business Flexport. The company expects the division will continue to struggle in the near term.

What about AI?

One of the most notable takeaways, perhaps, is the absence of artificial intelligence.

Uber’s ride hailing sector had pursued autonomous driving technology a few years ago before selling the technology to Aurora, a startup. Uber now holds a 26% stake in the startup worth $900 million according to its earnings report.

While other tech companies are tossing the words “artificial intelligence” into reports many times over, Uber barely mentioned it on its earnings call.

In fact, the phrase appeared just once. Instead of developing its own tech in-house, Uber is working with Google’s Waymo to onboard autonomous vehicles among the ride-hailing fleet in Phoenix.

It is unknown if or when Uber might incorporate autonomous driving technology into any other city fleet, but the lack of AI in the earnings call is a stark contrast to other technology companies' reports thus far.

