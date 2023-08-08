US Oil Production to Reach All-Time High in 2023

The United States will set an all-time record for crude oil production later this year, likely exceeding 12.9 million barrels per day, according to a new report from the Energy Information Administration.
"We forecast continued growth in domestic oil production, which is bolstered by higher oil prices and higher well productivity in the near term," said EIA Administrator Joe DeCarolis, according to a press release. The EIA cited Saudi Arabia's "extended voluntary production cuts" and sustained global demand as catalysts for the high and rising oil prices.
The EIA's Short-Term Energy Outlook said that the U.S. will average 12.8 million barrels of crude oil per day produced throughout 2023, on the way up to 13.1 million barrels per day next year — both annual records for oil production.
The records fall as the country, and the world, swelter through an unprecedented summer of heat, flooding, and other severe impacts of climate change. July was the hottest month in recorded history, and likely the hottest the planet has seen in more than 100,000 years. While climate change activists have lauded some of the Biden administration's moves, most notably the passage of the landmark Inflation Reduction Act and its hundreds of billions in clean energy incentives, the continued support for some high-profile fossil fuel projects has stood in sharp contrast.
Scientists have said that the large majority of the remaining oil, gas, and coal reserves in the world must remain in the ground if climate change targets are to be met. The EIA's new projection for the 2023 average oil production exceeds its guess only a month ago by 200,000 barrels per day.
