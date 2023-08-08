US in a ‘Space Race’ With China to the Moon’s South Pole, Says Top NASA Official

The United States is in a space race to be the first to land on the moon’s south pole, said NASA’s highest-ranking official on Tuesday, raising alarms over what a Chinese mission getting there first could mean for the future of the space program.

During a press briefing on the upcoming Artemis II mission, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson compared China’s controversial claiming of the Spratly Islands to what could happen if the country beats the U.S. and its allies in developing a lunar base.

“They go out and claim some international islands in the South China Sea and then they claim them as theirs and build military runways on them,” said Nelson. “So naturally, I don't want China to get to the South Pole first with humans and then say, ‘This is ours, stay out,’ like they've done with the Spratly Islands.”

The Artemis II mission, which would see NASA fly a manned craft around the moon for the first time in five decades, is currently scheduled for launch in November 2024. Unlike the Apollo missions, which all landed on the side of the moon facing Earth, the Artemis missions will eventually culminate in a landing at the moon’s south pole, where ice can be found. That ice could supply water to NASA’s planned lunar base. Nelson noted that much of the south pole is comprised of deep craters where little to no sun can reach, making those areas effectively useless for manned bases and enhancing the value of territory that does receive sunshine.

“We want to make sure that that's available to all not just the one that's claiming it,” said Nelson.

Artemis II NASA astronauts visit the Orion spacecraft that will take them on a 10-day journey around the Moon. NASA

While the relationship between the United States and Russia remains strained over the latter’s invasion of Ukraine, Nelson said that NASA maintains a good working relationship with its Russian counterpart, Roscosmos. The two agencies continue to cooperate aboard the International Space Station. Nelson added that he believes China’s planned missions to the moon are well ahead of any possible Russian mission.

Neither Russia nor China are among the 28 countries that have signed the non-binding Artemis Accords, which call for peaceful cooperation and promises of aid between signatories.

“I don't think that a lot of people at this point would say that Russia is actually ready to be landing cosmonauts on the moon,” said Nelson. “I think the space race is really between the US and China and we need to protect the interest of the international community.”

The briefing came a week after the crew of the Artemis II completed a training mission with the search and rescue team that is tasked with extracting the astronauts from their Orion capsule after splashdown back on Earth. The crew had also recently gotten their first in-person tour of the space vehicle that will be their home for the mission, which is planned for 10 days of space flight. During the mission, the astronauts will orbit the Earth immediately after the launch to conduct several safety tests, before setting course for the moon. Once there, they will conduct a lunar flyby before returning home.

The mission will be an important dress rehearsal for Artemis III, currently planned for December, 2025, which will involve landing astronauts on the moon for the first time since 1972's Apollo 17 mission.

NASA deputy administrator Pam Melroy called Artemis II a "test flight all the things that we want to do with this vehicle."

"We have to understand that vehicle and its capabilities and push its envelope in order to achieve all the things that we hope to do with it in the future," including manned trips to Mars, she said.

While the timeline for the mission has not been disrupted, James Free, NASA's associate administrator for exploration systems development, said work remains to be done on several of the ship's systems, most notably the heat shield. On the unmanned Artemis I mission, the heat shield - which provides essential protection to the crew as its capsule enters the Earth's atmosphere at high speeds - showed unusual scorch marks. Free said two tests have already been conducted on the heat shield, with a third planned for this month and that his team has "some ideas" on what caused those unusual results.

Astronaut Reid Wiseman, the Artemis II's commander, said he had confidence in NASA's engineers.

"We're not going to launch until we know we're ready, until our team knows that the vehicle's ready and we will keep the pressure on but so far, I think all the right things are being done."