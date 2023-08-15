Tyrant Who Inspired Count Dracula Likely Cried Blood: Chemical Analysis

You don’t get a nickname like Vlad the Impaler without getting your hands bloody. But a new chemical analysis of letters signed by the one-time tyrant of Wallachia hints that may not be the only reason for Vlad's macabre reputation.
In an article recently published in the journal Analytical Chemistry, scientists lay out new evidence that Vlad the Impaler, a tyrant so bloodthirsty that he was the inspiration for Count Dracula, likely suffered from hemolacria — a medical condition characterized by blood in one's tears.
The researchers used a special technique involving applying a film of ethylene-vinyl acetate to fragile 600-year-old letters signed by the ruler. When the film was removed, it picked up the molecules and proteins clinging onto the three letters.
In turn, the analysis of the proteins lends credence to the legend that Vlad was so brutal he cried tears of blood, although it is possible the proteins belong to any number of attendants who might have handled the letters. But that isn't the only gory detail the new research uncovered.
Before his death in 1476 or 1477, Vlad was afflicted by more than hemolacria, the study suggests. The analysis found evidence Vlad had a kind of inflammatory disease affecting his skin and respiratory tract.
The study notes that Vlad was a “brutal and sadistic prince-like military leader famous for torturing his foes,” including impaling Ottoman enemies. All told, it’s estimated that 80,000 people died under his reign.
