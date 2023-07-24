Twitter’s Rebrand To X Could Be a Trademark Nightmare Thanks To Microsoft

Elon Musk’s sudden move to rebrand Twitter as X may run into the unyielding wall of trademark law — but not because its logo looks suspiciously familiar to a variety of typeface fonts. Instead, the problem may be in the X brand itself, legal experts told The Messenger.

X: An Investigation

While many users quickly noted that the X looks eerily similar to a letter from a typeface made by font producer Monotype, the company was quick to shut down speculation that Musk was using their intellectual property without attribution or payment.

Monotype Executive Creative Director Phil Garnham Executive told The Messenger in a statement that the company “can confirm that whilst it is similar, this is not the capital X glyph from Monotype’s “Special Alphabets 4.”

Others have pointed out that the logo is similar if not identical to a Unicode X.

And a musician, India-based EDM artist Kxlider, said they’re worried about what the new Twitter logo’s resemblance to his own logo will mean for their career.

However, several trademark lawyers told The Messenger that Musk likely won’t encounter any problems using his new X logo for these reasons.

“It doesn't matter if it's somebody else's typeface, what matters in the trademark world is whether you're infringing somebody else's preexisting brand,” said Linda Joy Kattwinkel, a copyright, trademark and arts lawyer in California who is also a visual artist.

That, she says, really only comes into play if you are working in a related field. Kxlider is a musician, and X is a social media company.

“The question there would be, is Twitter stepping on his toes in terms of his business?” Kattwinkel said. “The courts would look into: is Twitter doing anything in the music scene or anything that’s likely to encroach on what he's been doing all along? Probably not, but stranger things have happened in the courts.”

Joel Rothman, a Miami lawyer who specializes in intellectual property infringement, told The Messenger that font producers usually protect their creations not through any copyright laws but through terms of service that restrict what users can do with them based on the license agreement.

"The use of a single letter is typically not prohibited, necessarily, by those agreements. Rather, it's the distribution of the entire font family,” Rothman said. Whether or not using single letter as a logo would be a violation would depend on the exact terms of the agreement — but again, that appears not to be a potential problem.

A worker removes letters from the Twitter sign that is posted on the exterior of Twitter headquarters on July 24, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A Brand Problem?

Rather, the biggest obstacle in the way of Twitter's rebrand may be the fact that both Microsoft and Meta hold trademarks on the use of the letter X as a brand identity used for social media and communications purposes.

Microsoft’s trademark application on the brand mark 'X' was filed all the way back in 2003 and last renewed on July 18, 2023.

In the application, Microsoft stated the X branding would be used for “interactive multiplayer game services for games played over computer networks and global communications networks; providing computer games and video games downloadable over computer global communications networks; providing information on the video game and computer game industries via the Internet; and providing information on computer games, video games, video game consoles and accessories therefor via the Internet.”

For context, a document filed in December in support of the trademark branding was an advertisement for Xbox Community services.

Meta’s trademark use on 'X,' which includes initial documentation from Microsoft filed in 2017, is more encompassing.

The trademark 'X,' which is stylized as a white and blue symbol, is trademarked to brand a wide array of uses, including but not limited to streaming of video and audio content, “providing online forums for transmission of messages among computer users," and "providing internet chat rooms." These are also services offered by Twitter. The company also claimed the right to use X for audio broadcasting, which is similar to the Twitter Spaces feature.

It’s unclear when the trademark for the stylized X switched from Microsoft to Meta.

Copyright lawyer Katttwinkel said the Microsoft trademark filing could prevent Twitter from claiming their services are different enough that they could also successfully trademark 'X' for the brand. Twitter's parent company, X Corp., Kattwinkel said, would have to argue in court that the services their brand offers are actually different, despite both companies being to do with similar technology.

“In my opinion, [Twitter] won't win such an argument," she added.

And Ed Timberlake, a former examining attorney at the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office and a practicing trademark lawyer, told The Messenger that Microsoft's claim might be the stronger one if both it and Meta separately decided to take Twitter to court.

"The strength of [Meta's] registration is it's primarily strong for just that stylization," said Timberlake, who was among the Twitter users who spotted the Microsoft trademark registration.

"The rights are narrower because it's registered in that stylized form."

"Whereas Microsoft's X is essentially the X registered, without regard to what outfit it shows up in," Timberlake said.

"So it could show up in blue and yellow, it could show up in blue and white, it could show up as just a typed thing, it could show up in a different font — and the registration rights would be just as powerful," he said.

Meta and Microsoft did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment. Twitter's autoresponder replied "We'll get back to you soon."