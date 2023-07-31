Twitter Threatens To Sue Nonprofit Research Org Tracking Online Hate Speech - The Messenger
Twitter Threatens To Sue Nonprofit Research Org Tracking Online Hate Speech

The Center for Countering Digital Hate received a letter from Twitter, now X, alleging the Center misled the public over its findings of hate speech on Twitter

Abubakar Idris
Elon Musk-owned X, formerly Twitter, threatened to sue a nonprofit research organization for investigating hate speech and misinformation on the platform.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) said it received a letter from X on July 20 accusing it of making “a series of troubling and baseless claims that appear calculated to harm Twitter generally, and its digital advertising business specifically.”

The New York Times reported the letter Monday.

Since 2018, the CCDH has lobbied big tech companies to step up and limit hate speech and misinformation on their platforms. The CCDH has published research into TikTok and Instagram, as well as a study accusing some news organizations of publishing climate change conspiracies.

In its letter to CCDH, Twitter cites eight papers published by the nonprofit, including one that claimed Twitter took no action against 99% of the 100 Twitter Blue accounts the center reported for “tweeting hate,” the Times reported. Twitter dismissed the research as “false, misleading or both,” and suggested that the organization used improper methodology in its study.

“Elon Musk’s actions represent a brazen attempt to silence honest criticism and independent research,” Imran Ahmed, the chief executive of Center for Countering Digital Hate, told The Times.

Following his takeover of the company in October 2022, Elon Musk has promised to support free speech and limit content restrictions. To this end, Musk altered Twitter’s verification system to attract subscribers to Twitter Blue rather than to verify a user’s identity. The new verification approach has been cited as increasing spam from accounts with a verified badge.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends an event during the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, on June 16, 2023.JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images
