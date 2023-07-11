Twitter Starts Blocking Links to Meta’s Threads Competitor in Searches 

It’s hard to escape Threads. Meta’s newest social media app aims to directly compete with Twitter, and if you’ve been online these past few days, you likely already use it. But no matter how terminally online you are, Twitter is trying to make sure you don’t run into any Threads links on its platform.

Twitter’s attempts to throttle Threads on its platform were spotted overnight on Tuesday by developer Andy Baio, who discovered that Twitter was blocking searches for tweets that link to Threads. Baio told The Messenger he decided to look into the issue after reading a post that speculated over whether Twitter was blocking "Threads" from appearing as a trending topic, and thought to check to see if the same thing was happening with search. It was.

According to Baio, launching a query on Twitter using the search operator “url:” — which allows users to pull up tweets that include the URL, regardless of whether they’ve been shortened — brought up zero results.

"Hiding tweets about Threads seems fully in line with Twitter's new anti-competitive stance, creating a fully walled garden that blocks open expression while hypocritically claiming to promote 'free speech,'" Baio said in an email.

Considering how Threads has consistently topped Twitter’s trending charts since its release last week, it seems to oppose Twitter's desire to keep users engaged on the platform.

The Messenger confirmed Tuesday that carrying out a query with the search operator didn’t bring up any tweets with links to Threads posts. Of the few results that did pop up, the majority were Twitter users who had “threads.net” in their usernames. Notably, Threads didn’t appear as part of Twitter’s trending topics on Tuesday, at least for this reporter, despite being a constant presence on the internet over the last few days.

The Messenger reached out to Meta on Tuesday morning for comment on Twitter’s limitation on Threads content on its platform but did not immediately receive a response. Twitter’s press account responded to our request for comment with its customary poop emoji.

Twitter’s new restrictions on Threads content come days after the platform’s owner, Elon Musk, slammed Meta for copying Twitter and threatened it with a lawsuit. Musk also called Zuckerberg a “cuck” and suggested they both have a penis-measuring contest.

This isn’t the first time Twitter has taken action on content from companies it considers competitors on its platform. Earlier this year, Twitter took a series of actions against Substack after the latter launched a new feature called “Notes,” which aimed to compete in part with Twitter. Twitter proceeded to block its users from liking or retweeting tweets with Substack links and also classified Substack links as unsafe. The friction between the services didn’t last long though, fizzling out one day later.

Over on Threads, Zuckerberg announced that the app had reached more than 100 million downloads in five days.