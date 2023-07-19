Twitter Hit With Fresh $500-Million Lawsuit Alleging Unpaid Employee Severance

Twitter is being sued by yet another employee the company laid off as a part of owner Elon Musk’s aggressive cost-cutting measures.

The employee claims Twitter did not pay him the severance the company originally promised, despite repeated assertions that the company would uphold its policy after Musk took ownership of the company.

The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court of Delaware. It is another legal challenge to add to the pile alleging Musk, Twitter, and X Corp (the business that owns Twitter) violated severance policy after another ex-employee filed a class-action lawsuit alleging the same on July 12.

In the new suit, former senior staff network engineer Chris Woodfield accuses Twitter of breaching its contract with him and other employees who were promised specific severance packages by Twitter staff before Musk’s takeover.

According to Woodfield, who was laid off in January, 2023, this package should have included at least two months base salary, pro-rated performance bonuses, the cash value of Restricted Stock Units they would have been awarded, and a cash contribution for healthcare coverage.

Elon Musk attends the Viva Technology conference at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre on June 16, 2023 in Paris, France. Chesnot/Getty Images

The lawsuit states that under Musk's ownership, laid-off employees were offered one month of base pay as severance.

Woodfield also alleges that Musk promised he would pay the previously agreed-upon severance when he signed the Twitter acquisition agreement, and alleges that Musk never had any intention of doing so.

“On information and belief, Musk routinely violates agreements as a that would require him to expend money matter of policy in an apparent belief that his immense wealth and audacity will shield him from any negative consequences of his actions,” the lawsuit alleges.

The former Twitter engineer's suit asks for more than $500 million in damages for the plaintiff and all other similarly affects ex-employees. Woodfield believes that more than 40 former Twitter employees have gone through a similar experience and are eligible to be plaintiffs in the case.

The Messenger reached out to Twitter for comment on Wednesday morning but received the company’s customary poop emoji in response.

Woodfield’s lawsuit is the second filed in less than a week against the social media company. Last Wednesday, Courtney McMillian, Twitter’s former head of rewards, also brought forth a proposed $500 million class action lawsuit in San Francisco federal court, Reuters reported.

In her suit, McMillian echoes claims made by Woodfield about Twitter’s agreed upon severance packages with its employees, stating that the company promised workers two months of base pay plus one week of pay for each full year of service. Yet, many employees who were laid off only received one month of severance, and some received nothing at all, the suit alleges.