Twitter May be Getting into Blogging with New ‘Articles’ Feature

Amid the looming threat from Meta’s Threads, Twitter appears to be working on a new blogging feature called Articles, which will allow users to publish their own long-form content in the app.
According to Taiwanese journalist Fausto Chou, Twitter has changed the feature’s name from “Notes” to “Articles” on the site's backend.
In a screenshot shared by Chou, it appears that Articles would live in Twitter’s Creator Studio. Twitter first announced it was working on the blogging feature in June 2023 and said it was testing it out with a group of writers.
In example posts shared at that time, the experience resembled reading a very, very long tweet.
The update on Articles comes roughly a week after Twitter owner Elon Musk reportedly told employees via email to “ship better features faster than ever,” Platformer reported. The Messenger was unable to confirm that Musk sent that email.
Twitter has been seeking to keep creators on the platform with new features, including a revenue sharing scheme that pays out users who meet certain criteria (including a Twitter Blue subscription or verification). So far, the scheme has attracted controversy after Twitter apparently paid money to alleged human trafficker Andrew Tate as part of the revenue sharing.
