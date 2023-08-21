A former Twitter vice president is suing the company and several of its executives, alleging they didn't payout a $375,000 bonus, the latest in a long series of legal woes for the social media site.

The suit, filed by Arnaud Weber on Thursday in U.S. federal court, hopes to force the company to pay up nearly a million dollars—for the unpaid bonus and additional damages.

In July 2002, when Elon Musk's takeover of the company wasn't yet complete, Twitter agreed to pay Weber $1.5 million in four installments as a cash award as long he remained with the company. He received the first payment of $375,000 on Oct. 1—weeks before Musk's buyout closed—and then got an email in Dec. 9 telling him that all awards were being reviewed, according to the lawsuit.

Weber was suppose to receive the second payment on Jan. 1, but he never did, Weber says in the lawsuit. Instead, he was fired three days later.

Twitter, which has recently renamed X Corp., couldn't be reached for comment and neither could Weber's lawyer.

In the suit, Weber named several anonymous Twitter executives, saying he was unaware of their names but that the lawsuit would be amended once their identities were discovered.

Twitter has faced several lawsuits connected to the mass layoffs that took place shortly after Musk bought the business. Earlier this month, several former employees who were let go last November filed a class action lawsuit alleging discrimination based on sex, race and age. In July, another former employee filed suit for $500 million in damages, alleging he was never paid the severance he was owed. And in April, former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and several other former key executives hit Twitter with a lawsuit over unpaid legal fees.