Twitter has announced a revenue sharing program with creators on its platform as the company looks to keep up with heightened competition in social media. Twitter creators will earn a cut on advertising revenue generated under their posts — but the news comes as Twitter is also being sued for millions of dollars in unpaid severance and withheld rent payments.

“We’re expanding our creator monetization offering to include ads revenue sharing for creators” Twitter shared Thursday. “This means that creators can get a share in ad revenue, starting in the replies to their posts.”

The company said it is partnering with Stripe for payouts and revenue sharing is available in countries where Stripe operates. One Twitter Blue subscriber claimed Thursday that the company had already paid out nearly $25,000 to them in revenue.

Only paying Twitter Blue or Verified Organizations can participate in the program. Additionally, creators need to submit themselves for manual review and they also need to have at least 5 million impressions on their posts for each of the previous 3 months.

“This is part of our effort to help people earn a living directly on Twitter,” Twitter said in its announcement.

Elon Musk first announced a revenue sharing agreement in June and said the company will pay the first block payment totaling $5 million.