Twitter Introduces New Message Filter To Combat Twitter Blue Spam Mail

Twitter has introduced a new messaging feature designed to reduce spam on the platform.



When Twitter accounts receive private messages from users they follow, it will show up in their primary inbox. But messages from Twitter Blue subscribers who are not followers will automatically be filtered and moved into the message request inbox, a sort of spam folder where for messages from non-followers including spam bots. The feature goes live on July 14.



The feature should help reduce the number of spam messages in the DM, Twitter’s Support team shared in a tweet. The new inbox filter comes as the social network continues to battle with spam and bot accounts that signed up to Twitter Blue.



On the one hand, Twitter has always struggled with fake or bot accounts, many with intentions to scam unsuspecting users. These accounts have become more widespread since the crypto boom and were ubiquitous for “airdrops”, a crypto marketing term for promotions tied to new tokens.



Spam accounts have become more prevalent after Elon Musk replaced old verification rules with a paid subscription allowing anyone to “verify” their account for a fee — a subscription offering dubbed Twitter Blue. With the change, fake accounts purporting to be legitimate businesses or public figures sprang up, and have since become a headache for Twitter users.