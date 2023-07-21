Twitter Flushes Away Poop Emoji Auto-Reply For Press Inquiries

Twitter is making a massive change to how it talks to the news media. The Elon Musk-owned platform will no longer auto-respond with a poop emoji when journalists contact its press email (press@twitter.com).

Instead, Twitter will respond with a “‘we will get back to you soon’ infinite loop” message, Musk tweeted on Thursday, somewhat similar to peers like Google.

It’s a notable shift from a company whose owner has a combative relationship with the fourth estate.

Twitter started using the emoji auto-responder in March, a feature which Musk tweeted about with pride.

It’s thought that the response policy change is the work of Linda Yaccarino, who became Twitter’s CEO in June. An executive with more than two decades of advertising experience, Yaccarino’s hire suggested Twitter might adopt more conventional business practices after the erratic approach of Musk himself.

Semafor recently reported that Yaccarino brought Joe Benarroch, a 44-year-old “PR man” who worked behind the scenes to elevate her as an NBCUniversal executive, to Twitter. After he joined the social media platform, Benarroch has tried to bring back more traditional press engagement, Semafor reported.

Replacing the poop emoji is a big win for Benarroch and Yaccarino, who has struggled to take the spotlight from Musk.

It’s not clear if Twitter will actually respond to press requests now. Musk only announced the change in response to a tweet by a user making a joke about the emoji.