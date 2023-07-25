Twitter Building Now Reads ‘ER’ After Rapid Rebrand Effort Hits Permit Problems - The Messenger
Twitter Building Now Reads ‘ER’ After Rapid Rebrand Effort Hits Permit Problems

The company reportedly didn’t get the required building permits or permission from its landlord to change its sign

Published |Updated
Jody Serrano
Elon Musk hit a speed bump in his plans to remove the old Twitter sign from the company’s San Francisco headquarters, which as of now boasts the monicker “ER” instead of “X,” the apparent new brand identity of the billionaire’s social media platform.

City officials on Monday stopped workers in the midst of removing the iconic Twitter sign from X’s building because the company reportedly did not inform its landlord of the change or request the appropriate permit, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Musk has said in the past that the company is legally required by its landlord to keep the sign outside its office as “Twitter.”

Musk officially rebranded Twitter as "X" on Monday, ending one of the most iconic brands on social media. He had already legally changed the company's name from "Twitter" to "X Corp." in April.

“We received two complaints about this work and are awaiting guidance from City Planning as to whether a permit is needed to change copy (text) on an existing sign,” Patrick Hannan, a spokesperson from the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection, told the Chronicle. “Removing or relocating the sign would require a building permit.”

A photo of the Twitter building sign in San Francisco with only the letters &quot;er&quot; remaining.
City officials stopped Elon Musk from removing the Twitter sign from the company's San Francisco headquarters on Monday.Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images

The Messenger reached out to X and the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection for comment on Tuesday morning but did not immediately hear back.

This isn’t the first time Musk has tried to change the sign at his company’s San Francisco headquarters. In April, he painted the “w” in the Twitter sign white so it would read “Titter” on purpose.

“They tried to muffle our titter 🤭” Musk said at the time.

