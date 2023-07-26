Twitter Banned in Indonesia After X.com Name Links it to Pornography, Gambling

Twitter faces a ban in Indonesia after its rebrand to X.com earlier this week. The country’s Ministry of Communications and Informatics told the company that the domain was previously on a blocked list of sites associated with "negative" content including porn and gambling sites.

The ban represents a real-life consequence for the company that until now had been the subject of jokes on its platform: Shortly after Elon Musk announced the name change, Twitter users compared the new name and black logo to those from XVideos.com, a porn site. And as Aribowo Sasmito, the cofounder of fact-check outlet MAFINDO, pointed out to Al Jazeera: “The name is not too far from XXX."

Still, Twitter, which wouldn't comment for this story, may yet get its wish to operate as 'X' in Indonesia—as long as it sends a polite note. Usman Kansong, the country's director general of information and public communication, reportedly said that his office has spoken with Twitter executives and "they will send a letter to us to say that X.com will be used by Twitter."

XXX on a keyboard Getty Images

It's a touch unclear which pornography or gambling websites Indonesia had previously associated with the X.com domain, as Elon Musk has owned the website since at least 1999, once using it for an online banking service before merging it with Paypal.

Indonesia, the fourth most-populous nation in the world, is home to 24 million Twitter users, roughly 5% of Twitter's total base, giving the matter a little urgency for the company to figure out.