Twitter Accuses FTC of ‘Overreach,’ Asks Judge To Overturn User Data Consent Order

Twitter has asked the United States District Court of Northern California to end an order allowing the Federal Trade Commission to oversee the company’s handling of user data, saying it has “spiraled out of control and become tainted by bias.”

In the filing, which was reported by The Washington Post, lawyers representing X Corp, the Elon Musk-owned parent company of Twitter, allege the FTC's behavior has been “so irregular and improper” that an independent assessor brought on board to monitor the company’s data protection practices “felt as if the FTC was trying to influence the outcome of the engagement before it had started.”

The origins of the consent order date back more than a decade, when an agreement between Twitter — then under the leadership of founder Jack Dorsey — and the FTC was reached over allegations the company had failed to properly secure users’ data.

The original decree was expanded in May 2022 after Twitter was fined $150 million and required the company to implement greater safeguards. That was just a few months before Musk’s acquisition of the social media platform was made official in October of 2022.

Once that purchase went through, X Corp's lawyers allege in the filing the FTC began engaging in “unceasing demands, demanding responses to long lists of wide-ranging questions and requiring burdensome document productions.”

The lawyers say that while X Corp has tried to keep up with these demands, “the FTC’s overreach has now culminated in a demand to depose Mr. Musk, who is not, and never has been, a party to the Consent Order.”

Among the excesses that the FTC are accused of engaging in are requesting “‘all communications’ sent by any Twitter employee ‘relating to Elon Musk’ in any way, along with every communication sent to or from Mr. Musk since he had acquired control of Twitter.”

The filing also claims Musk tried to clear the air by requesting a meeting with FTC Chair Lina Khan, but was repeatedly denied.

In the filing, they ask that a judge either terminate the consent order or, less drastically, “order the FTC to provide substantive responses to X Corp.’s requests for information to establish the scope and depth of the FTC’s bias and improper interference and stay enforcement of the consent order until that process is complete.”

A spokesperson for the FTC declined to comment and lawyers representing X Corp did not respond to a request for comment.