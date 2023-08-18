Twitch Streamers Given Power To Ban Users from Watching Their Streams

Twitch streamers will soon be able to curate their audience by preventing people on their blocked list from watching their streams.

Currently, blocking on Twitch stops users from chatting in stream discussion boards. The new feature takes that further by banning these users from seeing the stream at all.

During Twitch’s recent Patch Notes stream, Trevor Fisher, Twitch’s senior product manager for community health, said the new feature will roll out in September.

“We’ve gotten a lot of feedback over the years that people want their channel bans to do more,” Fisher said.

“If you do wish to use it, what it will be is you can choose to have your banned chatters no longer be able to watch the stream.”

Fisher said that when streamers ban somebody watching a livestream, the banned user will immediately lose the ability to watch the stream and subsequent streams until they are unblocked.

They will also be removed from a streamer’s followers list.

Fisher added it will be an automatic part of the ban function and not something that needs to be engaged separately.

The stream’s co-host, community marketing manager Ray Williams, who goes by the name Ray Apollo on the platform, said the feature was one that “lots of people have been asking for for a long time.”

“We know this is an area where people want us to do more,” acknowledged Fisher, but noted that the function won’t allow users to ban people from watching old clips.

“That is something we want to include as part of this functionality, it’s just going to have to be part of a future update,” he said.