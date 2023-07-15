Twitch CEO Dan Clancy’s Stream Is Starting

To find Twitch CEO Dan Clancy at TwitchCon in Paris, you had to know exactly who you were looking for. Clancy was wearing a backpack full of gear, including a camera and a microphone, and walking around the convention broadcasting live on his Twitch channel. With his long white hair and casual short-sleeved shirt, Clancy blended in with the countless other streamers around him doing the same thing—except he was in charge of it all.

Clancy, 59, started regularly streaming after he became CEO of the Amazon.com-owned live video platform in March. Every week he hosts shows where he sings, plays the piano, and chats with users. Clancy majored in both theater and computer science as an undergraduate, and says streaming allows him to connect his technical side with his creative side.

“The thing that really matters is the fact I can tell my viewers appreciate the songs I share,” Clancy said. “I like the warmth that I feel from them and the appreciation, which I think is true about any type of creative act. Ultimately, the thing that matters is this sense that you affect somebody, that you touch somebody, and I think you feel that when you're on Twitch.”

It appears that the Twitch community likes what he does, too. The CEO has nearly 8,000 followers on his channel, DJClancy, and an average of about 170 viewers per stream.

Given the long-simmering tensions between Twitch and its streamers, fueled recently over the company's aborted attempt to change its rules around display ads, those relationships with users are more important than ever. The company has been criticized by streamers who say it is disconnected from their needs on issues from its revenue splits with creators to user safety. Last month, competing livestream platform Kick poached two of Twitch’s biggest stars, Félix “xQc” Lengyel and Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa, with million-dollar deals.

Amid this landscape, seeing Twitch’s CEO stream just like anyone else on the platform, chat with other creators, and run out of bandwidth might be the first step to repairing streamers’ relationship to the company. Clancy, who is not a gamer, has even mused about letting streamers teach him how to play different games and let them mock him when he’s bad at them.

“We know that the foundation of Twitch is what [streamers] do every day on Twitch, and the fact that they invest in the platform, and they invest in their communities. We're very aware of that. That is the center of everything we do, because I think that is what makes Twitch special,” Clancy said.

The Messenger spoke with Clancy at TwitchCon about his experience as a streamer, what streamers he watches, and how he feels about the comments he gets in chat. The following excerpts from that conversation have been edited for length and clarity.

The Messenger: What motivated you to start streaming? Was it something that your team encouraged you to do or something you thought of yourself?

Dan Clancy: I did it myself. I had streamed some before I had become CEO, but I would describe it as I dabbled. I helped my daughter, who's a singer songwriter, and I learned the technology, but I was dabbling. And then when I became CEO, I said, "Oh, I think it'd be really good if I did it more regularly and committed."

And then I committed to making sure I streamed on a regular schedule, which is a big part of being successful at Twitch. It's fair to say that when I initially decided to do it was to immerse myself in streaming, but really now I do it because I really enjoy it.

Are the streamers you encounter surprised to hear you actually stream on the site?

I think they enjoy it... I think they like seeing me dealing with the same stuff they do. They like the fact that I'm engaging deeply with the platform. It makes them happy to see that.

What can viewers find in your streams?

One thing that's important when you stream is to sort of have some base go-to thing that you can always do. So, when I stream, I spend a lot of time talking to the community. I have folks come up on [the virtual] stage and I talk to them. A lot of small streamers will come and I'll talk to them, and they really enjoy that, being able to hang out and talk to the CEO of Twitch while they stream.

I do a lot of Just Chatting but it's sort of weaved in because if there's nobody that wants to come up or there's nothing to talk about, then I can always play a song. I don't game because it's not something that I do a lot, although I've toyed around with the idea of doing it where I have different streamers teach me different games. That would be fun. I'd be bad at the game, and they could mock me and how bad I am at the game.

The other thing I've started to do is interview streamers about their lives and their stories. I did the first version before TwitchCon, and I plan to do it every week.

In the first episode I interviewed three music streamers, MeganLenius, detune, and RobKovacs, and each of them have their own story. Megan is in Minnesota and she's really strong, a kind of Janis Joplin type of singer with a great voice. Rob's a keyboard player. In fact, he had come on my stream once and we did a duet using Guest Star, which was fun.

What is your tech setup like?

I still have work to do there. I only have one monitor full of all the windows I need to have. Basically, I have a streaming PC and I have a mixer that I have my mic and keyboard plugged into. It's probably not one of the high-end tech setups.

Everyone starts out that way, and then they start building.

It's always fun to buy gear. I don't even have a Stream Deck yet, but I'm ready now. I think I'm going to do it.

How would you describe your chat?

It's a very friendly chat, very welcoming.

You haven’t have any experiences where people mess with you?

I have not. There were a few times after this announcement or that announcement where it probably bopped up. One person that came in, originally was a little surly and then they hung out and said they really felt comfortable. It was definitely something that I thought could be an issue, but it has not been an issue. Part of it is I'm not that big of a target. Big streamers are much bigger of a target.

I probably need to keep adding more mods, but it's a little tricky because I feel a little awkward asking people that are not folks at Twitch to mod my channel, because of my role.

Twitch's user base trends young, to the point where I've talked to older people who don't use the site, because they say they wouldn’t be able to connect with anyone. Does one have to be young to be a Twitch streamer?

I think this idea that we only connect with people our own age is a modern concept. If you go back in time, it's quite common to have friendships that branch age groups.

I think ultimately people connect out of shared interests, out of humanity, and part of what makes Twitch so special is you don't even know age. If somebody's chatting you don't see their age, you just see a person and you see a name. I think sometimes it's only when we see age that we think, "Oh, we don't have anything in common." And then you break through, and you realize, "Oh, no, we have a lot in common."

How have your son and daughter reacted to you being a streamer?

They enjoy it. My daughter will come on my stream. She's a singer songwriter. In fact, the highlight of my community is probably when she decides to sing. They're like, "Oh wow,” you know, because she's better than me. My son likes to game a lot, and we whitewater kayak together, and so I've shown some of his videos. He and I have been talking about at some point doing something where we game together. They both enjoy it.

In our house, I stream. We have this loft and I'm upstairs in the loft, but the downstairs commons area is just right there. So, it's funny because sometimes I'll be streaming and they'll have friends in the house. In fact, the other night there were a bunch of them and they were all watching the stream on their mobile phones and I had to tell them to stop watching it because I didn't have enough bandwidth and things were slowing down. I said, "Guys, stop watching the stream. You can hear me."

What’s been your favorite thing about streaming so far?

I've played the piano since high school and I've enjoyed singing, but whenever I've sung or played the piano, I only did it around the house. The kids would hear me. When I was young, I did theater, so I'd sing some then, but I had not performed publicly. Then maybe a year and a half ago, I started doing a few open mics. And so, I enjoy singing and playing the piano. As always, whenever you want to create something, it's nice when people listen.

The thing that really matters is the fact I can tell my viewers appreciate the songs I share. I'll play songs that they won't know. I like the warmth that I feel from them and the appreciation. Ultimately, the thing that matters is this sense that you affect somebody, that you touch somebody, and I think you feel that when you're on Twitch.

What’s been the hardest thing about being a streamer for you?

All the technical stuff, although I'm a technical person. There's just so many controls... I've gotten pretty good at it, but since I don't have a ton of extra time, I can't always figure everything out.

Have you had any tech fails on stream?

The question is how many. I think the most notable one was when after one of our announcements I was streaming to answer questions, and the audio wasn't working. There were at least a few thousand people in the audience, and of course they really enjoyed that the CEO of Twitch was having audio problems. You're not a streamer until you have audio problems.

Is there any challenge you’ve had while streaming that’s made you go to the Twitch team afterwards and say, “Hey, can we do something about this?”

One thing that I do a lot on my stream is that I use Guest Star, which I really enjoy doing. I think it makes it easier for music streamers. With Guest Star, you can bring your community up on stage with you. They have a little button that says "request," which indicates they want to come up on stage. But the word "request" is too generic, so people click it all the time and what they think they're doing is requesting a song. So, I'll have like 15 people in my queue to come up on stage, and then I'll click four of them and none of them come up. I learned that "request" is the wrong verb, because it's too generic of a verb. And that's a perfect example. It's mostly small things that I notice and say, "This isn't working."

The tricky thing is, and this is one thing that's important, I have my challenges, but that doesn't mean I am representative of all our streamers. And I have to be very careful because a lot of streamers aren't music streamers. I have to be very careful that I'm not pushing the Twitch team for something specific to me. We had a session talking to streamers about Guest Star, and I had not directed the Twitch team to change it yet because I said, "Well, maybe this is just a music thing." And I asked the streamers and they all said, "Yeah, you have to change the verb."

Who do you watch on Twitch?

Because of my role I peruse a lot, because I like to see the diversity of creators. There's so much diversity, and what I love about Twitch is the diversity. It's probably the case that the ones I end up more on are smaller music channels, and that's just because I've gotten to know them. There's a more intimate sense of community.

Now that you have your own setup and channel, what would you say differentiates Twitch from competitors?

Each competitor is a little different. I'll focus on YouTube in terms of the biggest, or Facebook. I think there's a difference when you build your site to focus on live streaming as the primary use of your site. The way I often describe this is that when someone is streaming on Twitch, we drive the viewer to their page, which is really their stage. And when they're sitting there watching the streamer, we don't distract them and try and get them to go check something else out.

On other platforms, whether it's YouTube or TikTok or Instagram, live streaming is integrated into all of their video on demand stuff. So if you're watching a live stream on YouTube, you also have all the related videos. It's kind of saying, "come check me out, come check me out."

I think what makes Twitch unique is the community. And the reason the community exists is because our site is designed for people to watch live streaming. If you go see a concert, that's not a community, that's a bunch of people watching a concert. But if there's a local Thursday night music in the park event that you go to, and then there are other people that come every Thursday, well, that's now a community event. And I think what makes Twitch unique and special is that you get that community experience. That's why I describe it as community-centric livestreaming, because the focus is on those shared experiences.

Do you get subscriptions and bits?

I do. And when I do get subs and bits, I donate the money, because I don't think I need to be making money off of my viewers. In fact, they’ve donated, and then I’ve matched it.

The first month when I got paid, I gave it to Alveus Sanctuary. Actually, if you pick one of the things I find really interesting, that's one. I don't know if you know that story, it's Maya Higa, who is a Twitch streamer that has built an animal sanctuary from the money she made on Twitch. It's a not-for-profit where she is down in Texas, and she is giving these animals a place. It's all supported from Twitch, and so I made a donation to that. It's a sign of how Twitch works, the fact that I'm getting gift subs just like everybody else.

What would you say to small- and medium-sized creators who say it’s hard to make a living on Twitch?

It is true that when you're small and medium it's hard to make a living on Twitch. That's true in almost any creative endeavor. And the reason we all do it is because we're passionate about it. It's challenging. I empathize with them. But that's part of what it means to be a creator.

When do you stream and where can people find you?

I regularly do Wednesday from 7 to 10 Pacific Time at DJClancy. The Streamer Stories series are at different times on different nights because I adjust based upon the schedule of the people I'm working with.