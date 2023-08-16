The app formerly known as Tweetdeck, now X Pro, has moved to a paid subscription service, ending a long tenure as a free product designed to organize tweets, direct messages, profiles, and Twitter lists in one easy-to-use interface.

The move came after X, formerly Twitter, announced it would make TweetDeck a service available only to verified users within 30 days on July 3. A verified user is one who pays for a subscription to Twitter Blue, now X Premium, of $8 per month.

The app now launches with a subscription page for X Premium.

TweetDeck started life as a third-party client built on Twitter's formerly free API. In 2011, Twitter bought TweetDeck. Twitter cut access to the API in February, meaning any other service that emulated TweetDeck also stopped working.

Although it's been a little more than the initially promised 30 days, users can no longer access the X Pro app without an X Premium subscription, which ranges in price from $8 per month to $84 per year, and includes access to features like post editing, fewer ads, direct messages to nonfolllowers, and a blue 'verification' check mark.