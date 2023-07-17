Trump Mouthpiece Truth Social Suffers Fresh Blow as Head of Engineering Resigns
The departure comes at a fraught moment for the Trump Media & Technology Group
Donald Trump’s floundering social platform, Truth Social, has been hit with a fresh loss as the head of engineering for the Trump Media & Technology Group resigned, Reuters revealed on Monday.
The head of engineering at the fledgling social media platform, Alex Gleason, has resigned the company to work on Soapbox Technology, a company that provides support for decentralized social-media platforms, he told Reuters.
Trump Media & Technology Group was started in the wake of the pro-Trump January 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol that resulted in the death of police officers and Trump followers.
The news follows a year of tumult at Trump Media & Technology Group. Recently, a plan to take the company public via a SPAC deal involving Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) stumbled amid charges of insider trading and securities fraud caused the deal to collapse. At its peak, DWAC stock was worth $175 a share in anticipation of the merger. It’s since crashed to $13.40 at the time of publication. Trump nor his company were implicated in the issues.
- Trump Campaign Defends Truth Social Post Flagged by DOJ: ‘The Definition of Political Speech’
- Trouble at Truth Social: New filing details laundry list of risks facing Trump
- Trump Labels Everyone Investigating Him ‘Fascists’ in Truth Social Post
- Trump Seizes on White House Cocaine Story in Truth Social Rant
Also, the company has only pulled in $1.2 million in ad revenue since 2022.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Apple’s Most Powerful Next-Gen Laptop Chip is Currently Being Tested For a 2024 ReleaseTech
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ Releases This NovemberTech
- Norway Will Begin Fining Meta $98,500 Per Day For Serving Users Personalized AdsTech
- Boeing Aims to Have Starliner Ready for Manned NASA Launch in MarchTech
- Soil Holds More Biodiversity Than Any Other Habitat on Earth, Study SaysTech
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Microsoft’s Version of ChatGPT, Bing Chat, Coming Soon to Mobile BrowsersTech
- Google Comes For Grammarly by Baking AI-Powered Grammar Checker Right Into SearchTech
- Research Shows Working With People in a Shared Space Increases RelaxationTech
- Scientists Successfully Repeat Landmark Nuclear Fusion Reaction ExperimentTech