Trump Mouthpiece Truth Social Suffers Fresh Blow as Head of Engineering Resigns

The departure comes at a fraught moment for the Trump Media & Technology Group

Benjamin Powers
Donald Trump’s floundering social platform, Truth Social, has been hit with a fresh loss as the head of engineering for the Trump Media & Technology Group resigned, Reuters revealed on Monday.

The head of engineering at the fledgling social media platform, Alex Gleason, has resigned the company to work on Soapbox Technology, a company that provides support for decentralized social-media platforms, he told Reuters.

Trump Media & Technology Group was started in the wake of the pro-Trump January 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol that resulted in the death of police officers and Trump followers.

The news follows a year of tumult at Trump Media & Technology Group. Recently, a plan to take the company public via a SPAC deal involving Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) stumbled amid charges of insider trading and securities fraud caused the deal to collapse. At its peak, DWAC stock was worth $175 a share in anticipation of the merger. It’s since crashed to $13.40 at the time of publication. Trump nor his company were implicated in the issues. 

Also, the company has only pulled in $1.2 million in ad revenue since 2022.

Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action USA conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 15, 2023.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action USA conference in West Palm Beach, Florida.GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images
