Trump Mouthpiece Truth Social Suffers Fresh Blow as Head of Engineering Resigns

Donald Trump’s floundering social platform, Truth Social, has been hit with a fresh loss as the head of engineering for the Trump Media & Technology Group resigned, Reuters revealed on Monday.

The head of engineering at the fledgling social media platform, Alex Gleason, has resigned the company to work on Soapbox Technology, a company that provides support for decentralized social-media platforms, he told Reuters.

Trump Media & Technology Group was started in the wake of the pro-Trump January 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol that resulted in the death of police officers and Trump followers.

The news follows a year of tumult at Trump Media & Technology Group. Recently, a plan to take the company public via a SPAC deal involving Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) stumbled amid charges of insider trading and securities fraud caused the deal to collapse. At its peak, DWAC stock was worth $175 a share in anticipation of the merger. It’s since crashed to $13.40 at the time of publication. Trump nor his company were implicated in the issues.

Also, the company has only pulled in $1.2 million in ad revenue since 2022.