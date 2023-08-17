Top Google Scientist Leaves To Pursue AI Models Inspired By Nature - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Man Splits in Two after Jumping from Roof of Mandarin Oriental in New York, Crashing into Glass Awning

Top Google Scientist Leaves To Pursue AI Models Inspired By Nature

Llion Jones was one of the researchers behind the original 'transformer' research that now underpins Google's Bard and OpenAI's ChatGPT

Published |Updated
Abubakar Idris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
An Android statue is displayed in front of a building on the Google campus on January 31, 2022 in Mountain View, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

One of Google’s most prominent AI engineers has jumped ship to start his own company in Japan.

Llion Jones, one of eight co-authors of an influential research paper that helped trigger the generative AI boom, has started Sakana AI along with fellow former Google researcher, David Ha.

Based in Tokyo, Sakana AI is a research lab focused on building new AI models that are inspired by nature.

“Rather than building one huge model that sucks all this data, our approach could be using a large number of smaller models, each with their own unique advantage and smaller data set, and having these models communicate and work with each other to solve a problem,” Ha told Reuters as he explained the vision for their new startup.

The pair’s departure is notable in light of their CVs: Ha was at Google Brain and head of research at Stability AI. Meanwhile Jones has worked at Google since 2012, spearheading generative AI at the company. He left Google this month.

Jones was co-author on the 2017 research titled “Attention is All You Need,” a paper that laid out the deep-learning architecture built on transformers that became the bedrock for generative AI products such as ChatGPT. Transformers enabled AI systems to read longer texts, analyze whole sentences and develop context from what they learned, a paradigm known as “self attention.”

The approach was radically different from an older method of analyzing words individually for context. It sped up language processing for machines and has become a core part of Google Search, Google Translate, speech recognition and other speech-related products.

With Jones’ departure, it's now the case that all eight of the original co-authors have left Google, with some like Jones citing red tape as a major push factor.

“It’s just a side effect of big company-itis,” Jones told CNBC, attributing his exit to the bureaucracy of the sprawling tech giant. “I just felt like I couldn’t get anything done.”

A criticism of AI companies is that they are essentially monopolizing the industry — only a handful, like OpenAI, Google, and Midjourney, have name recognition and command most funding in the area.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.