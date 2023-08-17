Top Google Scientist Leaves To Pursue AI Models Inspired By Nature

One of Google’s most prominent AI engineers has jumped ship to start his own company in Japan.



Llion Jones, one of eight co-authors of an influential research paper that helped trigger the generative AI boom, has started Sakana AI along with fellow former Google researcher, David Ha.



Based in Tokyo, Sakana AI is a research lab focused on building new AI models that are inspired by nature.



“Rather than building one huge model that sucks all this data, our approach could be using a large number of smaller models, each with their own unique advantage and smaller data set, and having these models communicate and work with each other to solve a problem,” Ha told Reuters as he explained the vision for their new startup.



The pair’s departure is notable in light of their CVs: Ha was at Google Brain and head of research at Stability AI. Meanwhile Jones has worked at Google since 2012, spearheading generative AI at the company. He left Google this month.



Jones was co-author on the 2017 research titled “Attention is All You Need,” a paper that laid out the deep-learning architecture built on transformers that became the bedrock for generative AI products such as ChatGPT. Transformers enabled AI systems to read longer texts, analyze whole sentences and develop context from what they learned, a paradigm known as “self attention.”



The approach was radically different from an older method of analyzing words individually for context. It sped up language processing for machines and has become a core part of Google Search, Google Translate, speech recognition and other speech-related products.



With Jones’ departure, it's now the case that all eight of the original co-authors have left Google, with some like Jones citing red tape as a major push factor.



“It’s just a side effect of big company-itis,” Jones told CNBC, attributing his exit to the bureaucracy of the sprawling tech giant. “I just felt like I couldn’t get anything done.”



A criticism of AI companies is that they are essentially monopolizing the industry — only a handful, like OpenAI, Google, and Midjourney, have name recognition and command most funding in the area.