Top Climate Scientist Who Warned Congress Decades Ago Says ‘New Frontier’ Is Approaching

The scientist who sounded the alarm on climate change decades ago thinks the world is in for much worse if drastic action isn't taken soon. James Hansen, who famously testified before a Senate committee on a scorching June day in 1988, has issued a new paper with calls both to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions and potentially to take other, more controversial actions as the world swelters through the summer.

"We are damned fools," he told The Guardian. "Things will get worse before they get better."

Warming in the Pipeline

Hansen is the lead author on a paper posted earlier in 2023 warning about further warming that is "in the pipeline," or baked in to the system already. The latest version of the paper, which is not peer-reviewed, estimates that the 1970-2010 rate of warming of 0.18 degrees Celsius per decade (about 0.32 degrees Fahrenheit) will rise to 0.27 degrees C (almost half a degree F) going forward.

If current approaches to emissions reductions continue, 1.5 degrees C of warming (2.7 degrees F) above pre-industrial temperatures set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement as the aspirational ceiling for the world to achieve will be met this decade. Other recent projections agree that an upcoming year will likely meet that threshold soon, with the global average reaching it by the early 2030s.

Hansen, a former NASA scientist still affiliated with Columbia University, and his colleagues from a number of Universities in the U.S., the Netherlands, France, South Korea, and China, estimate that 2 degrees C (3.6 degrees F) will be eclipsed before the middle of the century.

"Impacts on people and nature will accelerate as global warming pumps up hydrologic extremes," the paper warns.

Time for Drastic Measures?

The authors offer two standard recommendations and one more controversial suggestion. First, drastic decreases in global emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases are required, and an increasing price on such emissions could have the desired effect. Second, "cooperation between "East-West cooperation" will be needed, in particular in a fashion that addresses the needs of the developing world. And finally: "intervention with Earth's radiation imbalance to phase down today's massive human-made 'geo-transformation' of Earth's climate."

A phasedown of global emissions will act too slowly on the huge global climate system, they write, to avoid catastrophic impacts. To fill that gap, ideas like solar geoengineering, or solar radiation management (SRM), must be considered; that involves injecting small particles capable of reflecting sunlight back into space high into the stratosphere, much like large volcanic eruptions can do naturally.

The use of SRM remains a tendentious topic, with many scientists and activists opposed to such widespread tinkering with an already-stressed system. Hansen and his co-authors, though, argue that its use is likely necessary to stave off such disasters as the melting of the Antarctic ice sheet and the associated meters of sea level rise.

"The present decade is probably our last chance, to develop the knowledge, technical capability, and political will for the actions needed to save global coastal regions from long-term inundation," the authors wrote.

A Scorching Summer

Hansen's new warning comes as the world suffers through an unprecedented summer of heat. Earlier in July, scientists reported that a seven-day period was the warmest ever recorded. This month is likely to be the warmest the planet has seen in 120,000 years.

Huge swaths of the U.S. remain locked in a heat wave; on Wednesday, more than 100 million people across the South were under some sort of heat warning or advisory.

At his Senate testimony 35 years ago, Hansen told the committee that global warming "is already happening now." Decades later, "it" has become far more clear, and far more dire. "We are headed wittingly into the new reality," he said. "We knew it was coming."