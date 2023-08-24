Tiny Flares Bursting from the Sun Tied to Powerful Space Weather

Solar physicists have observed some spectacular solar eruptions in recent months, powering potentially dangerous space weather toward Earth. But now, a study suggests comparatively tiny flares never before observed may have more influence than the big burps over space weather.

The powerful little blasts were detected by the European Space Agency’s Solar Orbiter spacecraft, which can take observations of the Sun in the extreme ultraviolet range. Today, in a paper published in the journal Science on Thursday, the researchers describe what they believe to be a new class of solar activity called picoflares.

Lakshmi Pradeep Chitta, a researcher at Germany’s Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research and co-author of the paper compared the flares to “a fountain in the park, you can see the jets of water come out.”

“That’s also the case in astrophysics,” he said — the difference being that instead of water, the jets are ionized particles channeled by the Sun’s magnetic fields.

The little flares are short, lasting only 20 to 100 seconds, but they travel at speeds of around 100 kilometers per second. The largest solar flares occur only around 10 times per year, but the picoflares “are frequent enough that we think that they form substantial source of solar wind mass and energy flux,” said Chitta.

The most powerful solar flares produce energy to power the Earth “for 20,000 years, give or take a few years," Chitta explained. Picoflares are around a million times weaker and their energy is comparable to what would be needed to power a few thousand homes for a year.

The paper is based on observations of a small area of the outermost region of the Sun, known as the corona, and a coronal hole — so called due to its relatively cool temperature of a million degrees Kelvin, which makes it appear dark in ultraviolet images. Chitta said his team observed more than 100 of the flares in a span of 30 seconds. But “detecting them is not trivial, they’re very faint. Identifying them is also not easy… because of the resolution limit of our data.” So there may be many more pouring out the hole.

Scientists have known about solar wind since the 1950s, the new findings offer fresh understanding of how its generated. Solar wind can affect radio on Earth, as well as satellites and power grids.

Chitta says more data could reveal how much energy from the flares is preserved as it travels through space toward Earth.

“Once we get a fuller picture of this, we can then develop further models to advance our understanding of space weather and better predict travel time of harmful features(like) geomagnetic storms,” he said.

“But that I think is a little bit more in the future than what we can do already now.”