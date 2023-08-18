Tinder Operator Suspends Partnership with Background Check Org

Garbo, a nonprofit digital safety organization that does background checks on users of dating apps, is shutting down its verification service and ending its partnership with Match Group, the Wall Street Journal reports.



Match Group, operates some of the most popular dating services in the world, including Hinge, Tinder, Plenty of Fish, Match.com, Meetic and OkCupid. The safety tool will become inactive by August 31.



Garbo’s chief executive Kathryn Kosmides said they decided to pull the plug on the background-check tool after disagreements with Match Group. Both organizations have had a $1.5 million partnership since 2021.



The safety function allowed app users to run basic security checks on an online love interest. Users could find publicly available information on their love interest, like their rap sheets, if they had one.



But leadership changes at Match Group and misalignment over what features the safety service should include, as well as difficulty on Garbo’s part in monetizing the service on other platforms.



“Most tech companies just see trust and safety as good PR,” Kosmides told the Journal. “I’d rather Garbo shift focus to our other efforts than allow the vision of Garbo to be compromised and relegated to a piece of big corporations’ marketing goals.”



Match Group first introduced background checks on Tinder in 2021 to tighten security on its platform after claims that the platform was vulnerable to known sexual predators. The group expanded the tool to other digital assets the following year. Shutting down the tool removes the feature on some of Match Group’s digital assets, including Tinder which reportedly has 75 million active users.



“While we are disappointed that we were unable to come to an agreement [with Garbo], we are in advanced conversations with alternate providers and will announce a new partnership soon,” Match Group said in a statement.



Kosmides said Garbo will continue to operate as a nonprofit, but will return to a “volunteer run” model starting in September.



“Garbo focused on not compromising our values, never allowing profit to rule over protection, and not giving in to forces pushing us to build technology we disagree with,” Kosmides wrote in a recent company blog announcing the changes.