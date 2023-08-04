TikTok Will Let EU Users Turn Off Personalization in ‘For You’ Feed for the First Time Ever

TikTok will soon find out whether users will scroll endlessly in the app without a personalized ‘For You’ feed, the colloquial term for the content recommendation system that’s turned it into a social media powerhouse.

TikTok announced on Friday that it would offer users in Europe the option to turn off personalization in their ‘For You’ feeds as part of its efforts to comply with the EU’s Digital Services Act, or DSA, which requires so-called very large online platforms to offer users an experience that's not based on their activity on the app.

This is the first time ever that users will be able view TikTok without the influence of its addicting algorithm.

When personalization is turned off, TikTok stops recommending content based on users’ personal interests in the 'For You' and LIVE feeds and instead shows them content that’s popular in their area and around the world.

TikTok confirmed to The Messenger that this was the first time it was offering users the option to turn off personalization in its feeds.

The company added that the DSA requires it to offer a non-personalized experience for users in the European Economic Area, which includes EU countries as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway.

The change will affect the Following and Friends feeds, which will show content in chronological order rather than based on the viewer’s profile.

In addition, this new option also will impact search, TikTok explained. When using non-personalized search, the app will provide users with results based on the popular content in the area and in their preferred language.

“Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. We know that ensuring the safety, privacy, and security of our European community is critical to achieving that goal,” TikTok said in a news announcement.

TikTok failed a stress test to determine whether it was in compliance with the DSA in July.

At the time, European Union Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton told the company that it was “time to accelerate to be fully compliant. As of the end of August, we will be assessing whether real, tangible changes have materialized on the grounds.”

Besides allowing European users to opt out of its recommendation algorithm, TikTok also unveiled a slew of new updates to ensure compliance with the DSA.

There is a new way to report illegal content and ads on the app in the EU. The company has created a new team of moderators and specialists that will analyze whether the content is illegal and restrict access if applicable.

Furthermore, TikTok stated that it would be providing more information about its content moderation decisions. It also will ban personalized advertisers for users between the ages of 13 and 17.

“For example, if we decide a video is ineligible for recommendation because it contains unverified claims about an election that is still unfolding, we will let users know,” the company said.

“We will also share more detail about these decisions, including whether the action was taken by automated technology, and we will explain how both content creators and those who file a report can appeal a decision.”

The company’s new measures come ahead of the European Commission’s Aug. 25 DSA compliance deadline for platforms with more than 45 million monthly users in the EU. Platforms that don’t comply can face fines of up to 6% of their global annual revenue and, in some cases, be temporarily banned from operating in the EU.