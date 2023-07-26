TikTok To Start Selling Made-in-China Products to Americans

TikTok is launching an e-commerce business in the US as it aims to compete with fast-fashion titan Shein and PDD Holdings, which owns Temu and the Chinese group buying service Pinduoduo.



In addition to supporting third-party merchants, the social media platform will manage its own inventory of ‘made-in-China’ products, the Wall Street Journal reported.



The e-commerce effort is dubbed “full-service” by TikTok, and could increase revenue beyond advertising. Owned by Chinese company ByteDance, TikTok’s online shopping options attracted $5 billion gross merchandise sales last year. Now the company is aiming to increase that figure to $20 billion.



Currently, TikTok offers TikTok Shop, an in-app shopping experience where brands pay commission to sell items. But TikTok “full service” is a full-fledged retail platform, similar to Amazon.com. It will sell its own inventory, mostly from Chinese manufacturers, and sell everything from kitchen gadgets to toys, Semafor reported last month.



The platform will also handle its own logistics and fulfillments directly to consumers. The storefront will make its debut in the US market in August, according to reports.



TikTok’s game plan is part of a trend in social media companies looking to leverage their audience to support lucrative ecommerce hustles. Meta has interest in commerce on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, and even attempted to introduce a new cryptocurrency (it was immediately rebuffed by several governments). The app formerly known as Twitter, owned by Elon Musk, has also floated e-commerce ideas several times.



But by sourcing and managing its own products, TikTok goes one step further; it could put it on par with Amazon and other online retailers in the market.