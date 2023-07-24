TikTok Rolls Out New Text Posts Feature To Compete With Twitter, Threads

Just weeks after Meta launched its bid to steal users away from Twitter with Threads, TikTok has declared its expansion into text-based social media.

In a blog post Monday, the company announced the roll out of new text-based features to allow “creators to share their stories, poems, lyrics, and other written content on TikTok - giving creators another way to express themselves and making it even easier to create.”

TikTok is known for its video content, but it also supports simple photo posts. The company said that now users will be able to make text posts from the Camera page and spice up the posts with music, enable comments and tag locations.

In early July, Instagram’s parent company Meta launched Threads, which was almost immediately touted as a potential Twitter-killer. The app resembles Twitter in many ways, like the ability to share and quote other posts. But TikTok’s new feature actually appears more akin to text posts on Instagram, where a user can post an image of text decorated with stickers and imposed on a jazzy background — features that TikTok said will also be supported on their text post feature.