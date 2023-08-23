TikTok Shop Could Cost Over $500 Million in 2023 - The Messenger
TikTok Shop Could Cost Over $500 Million in 2023

ByteDance wants TikTok to replicate the success of Chinese sister-app Douyin, which attracts $200 billion in Chinese merchandise sales, in the US by 2028

Published |Updated
Abubakar Idris
General view of the TikTok headquarters on October 13, 2020 in Culver City, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

TikTok’s hope of developing an e-commerce vertical to make money will cost the company $500 million by the end of the year, The Information reports.

The video-sharing platform launched TikTok Shops in 2021 to let creators and other third-party vendors operate storefronts and sell items on the app.

TikTok did not respond to The Messenger’s request for comment.

TikTok’s expenses stem in part from its plans to expand online retail in the US. In late July, the Wall Street Journal reported the social platform is building an inventory to sell ‘made-in-China’ products to US consumers.

Dubbed “full-service” by TikTok, the company will be responsible for selling and shipping products directly to consumers. But the whole operation involves financial commitments in manufacturing resources in China, investments in warehouses and building a logistics network across the US.

But despite the costs, TikTok Shop earns around $4 million a day within the US — up from less than $1 million in June. TikTok earns around $60 million a day in sales in Asia by comparison.

TikTok’s US shopping revenue could go up further. The Information reports that TikTok is planning to block sellers on TikTok Shop from posting links to external e-commerce websites.

Owned by Chinese company ByteDance, TikTok’s online shopping services pulled in $5 billion gross merchandise sales last year. The company is looking to boost that to $20 billion.

ByteDance wants TikTok to replicate the success of Chinese sister-app Douyin, which attracts $200 billion in Chinese merchandise sales, in the US by 2028.

A $200 billion TikTok shopping platform would make the platform a formidable competitor to Amazon which reported $316 billion sales in North America last year.

