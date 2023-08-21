TikTok To Face Remarkable Federal Oversight In Proposed Biden Deal: Report - The Messenger
TikTok To Face Remarkable Federal Oversight In Proposed Biden Deal: Report

TikTok hopes to avoid a US ban by allowing authorities an unusual amount of access to its American operations and data

Abram Brown
TikTok Chief Operating Officer Vanessa Pappas departed from her role in June.YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images

To stave off a ban in America, TikTok might accept greater scrutiny and federal regulation than any other social media company if long-simmering discussions with the Biden administration become reality.

As part of a lengthy negotiation with the US government to avoid a ban, the company would give American authorities access to TikTok’s facilities, records and data, according to a draft of a national security agreement between the company and the Biden administration viewed by Forbes

TikTok would also allow the government to veto some hiring choices and changes to the app’s US terms of service and moderation policies. It also lays out a kill-switch feature, with which the government could order TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to stop TikTok from running in the US. 

Significantly, the draft agreement obtained by Forbes is nearly a year old, and it’s unclear where talks between the White House and ByteDance stand now. But the agreement shows how far ByteDance is willing to bend to keep TikTok functioning in America, its most important market. 

Concerns over TikTok stretch back to the Trump administration and have turned into a bipartisan talking point in recent years. With a Chinese owner, lawmakers have expressed worries that TikTok might inappropriately cooperate or share data with the Chinese government, something the company has long denied.

