Threads Updates Following Feed, Makes It Easier To Find Key Posts - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Threads Updates Following Feed, Makes It Easier To Find Key Posts

The changes are minor, but they could help the app retain its users after a bombshell beginning

Published |Updated
Abubakar Idris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
In this photo illustration, the Threads logo is displayed on a cell phone on July 05, 2023 in San Anselmo, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Meta’s Threads app is rolling out two new features as it works to retain users.

The Twitter-like platform is rolling out a “Repost” tab on users’ profiles so they can see all the posts they’ve reshared in one place. The app is also rejigging its timeline algorithm to show reposts on users’ “following feed.”

Previously, the following feed filtered out most reposts and favored original posts from accounts a user followed. Threads has tried to replicate much of the Twitter user experience undone by the platform, now X, owner Elon Musk, with some notable exceptions.

Instagram CEO, Adam Mosseri announced the change late on Thursday.

Both features are minor updates to an app that has been struggling to keep its users after reaching the 100 million milestone within a few days after it launched. Threads engagement has declined significantly each week since its debut as user interest waned partly due to missing features.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.