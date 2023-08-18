Threads Updates Following Feed, Makes It Easier To Find Key Posts

Meta’s Threads app is rolling out two new features as it works to retain users.
The Twitter-like platform is rolling out a “Repost” tab on users’ profiles so they can see all the posts they’ve reshared in one place. The app is also rejigging its timeline algorithm to show reposts on users’ “following feed.”
Previously, the following feed filtered out most reposts and favored original posts from accounts a user followed. Threads has tried to replicate much of the Twitter user experience undone by the platform, now X, owner Elon Musk, with some notable exceptions.
Instagram CEO, Adam Mosseri announced the change late on Thursday.
Both features are minor updates to an app that has been struggling to keep its users after reaching the 100 million milestone within a few days after it launched. Threads engagement has declined significantly each week since its debut as user interest waned partly due to missing features.
