Threads To Debut Hotly Anticipated New Features This Week, Instagram CEO Reveals

Fast-growing Twitter clone Threads will start shipping new app features later this week, Instagram CEO, Adam Mosseri, posted Tuesday.

In a Threads post, Mosseri shared that his team is “starting to priorite (sic) the obvious missing features” as the new app mounts a serious challenge in the text-based social media universe. Threads is less than one week old.



Last week, Meta Platform engineers announced a new beta program for Threads users on Android smartphones. In his post, Mosseri did not disclose what specific updates will ship this week, but listed a following feed, the edit button, and post search as features currently missing from the app.



“We're clearly way out over our skis on this, but the team is pumped to start shipping improvements this week,” he said.



In related news, Threads is also working on branded content on the platform according to Axios. Branded content are paid posts from regular users and influencers promoting a brand, product, or service.



According to Axios, Threads won’t introduce ads until the platform has reached “critical mass,” an ambiguous statement considering only a few dozen social apps boast a customer base of over 100 million users. Although for Meta, “critical mass” could mean something different since it currently owns three apps (Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp) with over 2 billion monthly users each.



The introduction of branded content might be an attempt to woo businesses and influencers to the new platform which has already ballooned to over 100 million installs. Meta Platform like other social platforms such as TikTok have leveraged sponsored content to grow their user-generated platforms and reward accounts with large followings.