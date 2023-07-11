Threads To Debut Hotly Anticipated New Features This Week, Instagram CEO Reveals - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Threads To Debut Hotly Anticipated New Features This Week, Instagram CEO Reveals

Threads is less than a week old and is already shipping new features

Published |Updated
Abubakar Idris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Fast-growing Twitter clone Threads will start shipping new app features later this week, Instagram CEO, Adam Mosseri, posted Tuesday.

In a Threads post, Mosseri shared that his team is “starting to priorite (sic) the obvious missing features” as the new app mounts a serious challenge in the text-based social media universe. Threads is less than one week old.

Last week, Meta Platform engineers announced a new beta program for Threads users on Android smartphones. In his post, Mosseri did not disclose what specific updates will ship this week, but listed a following feed, the edit button, and post search as features currently missing from the app.

“We're clearly way out over our skis on this, but the team is pumped to start shipping improvements this week,” he said.

In related news, Threads is also working on branded content on the platform according to Axios. Branded content are paid posts from regular users and influencers promoting a brand, product, or service.

According to Axios, Threads won’t introduce ads until the platform has reached “critical mass,” an ambiguous statement considering only a few dozen social apps boast a customer base of over 100 million users. Although for Meta, “critical mass” could mean something different since it currently owns three apps (Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp) with over 2 billion monthly users each.

The introduction of branded content might be an attempt to woo businesses and influencers to the new platform which has already ballooned to over 100 million installs. Meta Platform like other social platforms such as TikTok have leveraged sponsored content to grow their user-generated platforms and reward accounts with large followings.

Threads and instagram logo
Threads is a new Instagram-based app from Meta.STEFANI REYNOLDS / Contributor / Getty Images
Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.