Threads Sees 50% Decline in Engagement, Analysts Report

After barely two weeks on the market, Meta’s hot new social app, Threads, is struggling to keep users’ attention. According to data from marketing intelligence services, Sensor Tower and Similarweb, daily active users and time spent on Threads has sharply declined since the app crossed 100 million users during the weekend. CNBC was first to report the fall in engagement.

“In the 10-plus years Sensor Tower has been estimating app installs, the first 72 hours of Threads was truly in a class by itself,” said Anthony Bartolacci, managing director at Sensor Tower. The app debut “really did break the internet,” he added.

But daily engagement on the platform has dropped sharply days after its explosive introduction, Sensor Tower data showed. The platform’s daily active users for Tuesday and Wednesday reveal a 20% decline compared to Saturday, just moments before its crossed 100 million signups. But even worse, time spent on the app saw a 50% drop as average usage declined from 20 minutes to 10 minutes.

Data from SimilarWeb also recorded an equivalent fall off in user engagement on Threads, highlighting a 25% decline in daily active Android users between July 7 and July 10. Time spent was much worse, however, dropping to just 8 minutes on Monday, July 10, compared to 20 minutes at the start of the previous weekend.

“We did see engagement drop somewhat over the weekend, and on Monday we estimate Threads had 36.6 million active users on Android,” said David Carr, senior insights manager at Similarweb. “While there was intense interest in checking out the app initially, not every user has made a habit of visiting Threads as often as they might other social apps,” he concluded.

Threads is still in its infancy as a consumer product but has quickly become a serious contender in the text-based social messaging universe following users’ discontent at Twitter. Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms is aiming to build another billion user product and said it won’t fully monetize the product until it has achieved “critical mass.” However, recent news about declining user engagement is not a healthy sign for the new social network.

In addition, Meta has also blocked access to Threads to would-be users in some European countries, even through a VPN, as the company’s data practices continue to pit it against European Union laws.

“Threads is not currently available in most countries in Europe and we’ve taken additional steps to prevent people based there from accessing it at this time. Europe continues to be an incredibly important market for Meta and we hope to make Threads available here in the future,” the company said in a statement.

Despite strong promise at launch, the dual reality of shrinking engagement and blocking access to European users present a serious challenge to Threads in the long term.