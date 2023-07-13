Threads Has a Misinformation Problem Just Like Twitter: Report

Meta’s Threads app has pitched itself as “nice” Twitter. But it may have a very similar problem with hate speech and misinformation to the platform it seeks to replace.

Instagram users in the US were among the first to have access to Threads. Chesnot/Getty Images

According to a new report from Media Matters, Threads, which surpassed 100 million downloads in its first week, is already struggling with content moderation.

Individuals who signed up included “Nazi supporters, anti-gay extremists, and white supremacists. Media Matters previously found that these right-wing users immediately tested the platform’s content moderation limits — which Meta claimed were consistent with Instagram’s community guidelines — and posted harmful rhetoric and misinformation,” according to the report.

Media Matters identified various instances of Meta apparently opting not to remove posts that contravene the platform’s guidelines, citing various posts on Threads about the 2020 election, COVID-19 and vaccines, and gender-affirming care.

“Meta’s desperate attempts to brand Threads as a place for ‘kindness’ and a nicer version of Twitter appear to be little more than PR,” said Media Matters Vice President Julie Millican who oversaw the research for the report. “Meta had an obligation to make sure Threads was ready to handle the challenges it would face but instead they rolled out the platform without even basic safeguards like extending their existing fact checking program to Threads.”

“At the same time, Meta has also rolled back investments in content moderation and trust and public safety teams, and as our research shows we’re already seeing the consequences – misinformation and hate speech are proliferating on the platform,” she added. “The warning signs are flashing, Meta must put robust policies in place to address these issues now.”

The report said Meta “will not extend its existing fact-checking program to Threads.”

“Our industry leading integrity enforcement tools and human review are wired into Threads," said a Meta spokesperson. "Like all of our apps, hate speech policies apply. Additionally, we match misinformation ratings from independent fact checkers to content across our other apps, including Threads. We are considering additional ways to address misinformation in future updates.”

As Threads is gaining momentum, concerns around these issues are set to grow as the US enters election season — particularly given a recent judicial decision that bars the government from contacting social media companies about taking down content related to misinformation.

Media Matters also identified anti-trans and anti-Semetic rhetoric on the Threads platform. In some cases, that rhetoric included referring to transgender individuals as “demonic influenced souls'' and accused queer individuals of “grooming.” In another case, accounts shared a video of white supremacist Nick Fuentes saying the N-word.

“No one and no company has done more to pollute the information ecosystem and spread extremist hate speech than Mark Zuckerberg and Meta platforms,” said Kyle Morse, Deputy Executive Director of the Tech Oversight Project.

“Zuckerberg has a long track record of lying and paying lip service about protecting users while gutting Meta’s entire elections and safety team behind closed doors,” Morse added. “Meta cannot be trusted, and lawmakers and regulators need to step up and protect the American people from Meta’s predatory, anti-consumer practices.”