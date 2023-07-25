Threads Finally Has a Following Feed - The Messenger
Threads Finally Has a Following Feed

The new feature means Meta’s microblogging platform is catching up to Twitter.

Michelle Ehrhardt
Instagram users in the US were among the first to have access to Threads.Chesnot/Getty Images

Meta’s Twitter competitor, Threads, finally has a "following" feed. CEO Mark Zuckerberg kicked off the feature on July 25 with a simple post reading “Ask and you shall receive."

The following feed, much like Twitter’s, doesn’t show any algorithm-suggested posts and simply presents a list of posts from followed accounts. Reports from those with access are saying that the list displays posts in reverse chronological order, meaning more recent posts will show up first. This assuages concerns that a following feed might have still used algorithms to highlight certain posts while burying others.

The following feed doesn’t show up by default when users open Threads. Instead, users have to tap the home icon in the app’s toolbar every time they open the Threads app to see the option to switch over to the new feed.

Following Zuckerberg's announcements, some users reported not having access to the feed yet, but it should roll out fully over the course of the day.

The addition of a following feed brings Threads roughly up to par with Twitter in terms of features. Still missing: A trending bar and the ability to search posts by topics. But Instagram head Adam Mosseri has said these features are on the way

