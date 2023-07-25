This Summer’s Heat Waves ‘Virtually Impossible’ Without Climate Change, Scientists Say

The scorching heat blistering North America, Asia, and Europe this summer would have been almost certainly impossible without the influence of climate change playing a major role, according to research published on Tuesday.

"As long as we keep burning fossil fuels we will see more and more of these extremes," said Friederike Otto, a scientist with the Grantham Institute for Climate Change in London, who participated in the new research, during a briefing with reporters.

The study, published by World Weather Attribution, analyzed how likely the heat waves in the US, Mexico, Europe, and China this summer would have been with and without the presence of climate change.

Tourists cool off by a water spraying ventilator before entering the Colosseum monument on July 24, 2023 in Rome during a heatwave. Tiziana FABI / AFP via Getty Images

The researchers found that without the approximately 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.1 degrees Fahrenheit) of warming the globe has experienced since the start of the Industrial Revolution, the heat in the US, Mexico and Europe would have been essentially impossible. In China, it would be a one in 250 year event, meaning it would have less than half a percent chance of occurring in any given year.

In the world we live in now, the heat waves are far more likely to occur on a regular cadence. The heat wave scorching the US and Mexico right now can now be expected to recur every 15 years or so — a cadence that will continue to grow in rapidity as long as greenhouse gas emissions continue. The European heat may be expected every 10 years, while the heat wave in China might occur once every five years.

"It's not surprising from a climatological point of view, that these events are happening at the same time," Otto said.