This New Mechanical Keyboard Will Delight ’80s Kids and Nintendo Fans

The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard is a stylish homage to the beloved Nintendo Entertainment System

Trone Dowd
8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard8BitDo

Retro gaming fans, get your fingers ready: Gaming accessory company 8BitDo's newest release is a designed to evoke the button-mashing fun of the beloved Nintendo Entertainment System.

The Retro Mechanical Keyboard, available in September for $99.99, will be sold in two variants: The “N Edition,” featuring the gray and red colors of the 1985 Nintendo Entertainment System, and the “Fami Edition,” featuring the black, burgundy, and white of the console’s Japanese cousin, the Famicom.

The keyboard has 87 swappable keys and features Bluetooth, 2.4 Ghz, and USB connectivity on both Windows and Android. The device also comes with two giant, programmable “Dual Super Buttons,” which mimic the round A and B buttons of an NES controller. The buttons connect via a 3.5 mm cable and are programmable without having to use software. Users can also purchase additional programmable buttons for $19.99 each, since the keyboard features three additional ports just for the giant buttons.

This isn’t 8BitDo's first accessory inspired by the classics. In 2019, the company released a mouse that features NES-style right and left click buttons, as well as a directional pad in the place of a sidewheel.

Read More

The Retro Mechanical Keyboard is available for pre-order now, and the first units will ship on September 20.

