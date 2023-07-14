This Giant Space Butterfly Could Help Boost Green Energy on Earth and on Moon

The plan to send humans back to the Moon for good got a boost this week thanks to a new solar energy system that could power future settlements on the lunar surface, including future research bases, space hotels, and homes.



The European Space Agency revealed the “exciting” design breakthrough on Friday in collaboration with Astrostorm GmbH, a Swiss energy company that works to bring energy harvested in space to benefit Earth. Astrostorm proposed building a “Greater Earth Lunar Power Station” (designated GE⊕-LPS), a giant solar power satellite constructed using resources from the Moon itself.



“[This] could deliver megawatts of microwave power down to receivers on the lunar surface, serving the needs of surface activities, including future crewed bases,” said the European Space Agency in a blog post. The agency has been studying space-based solar power for clean energy under a project called Solaris, launched in November 2022.



The design is inspired by butterflies: As a visualization shows, Astrostorm wants the Greater Earth Lunar Power Station to look like a giant butterfly fitted with solar panels and integrated antennas. The station, which would generate 23 megawatts of energy, would sit in the space between the Earth and the Moon.



The company ultimately wants to mine the lunar surface and construct the satellite using material gathered from the Moon and then use automated manufacturing tech and robots to make the station there. These robots, which would shuttle to and from the Moon, would then assemble the various parts of the power station in orbit.



Once online, the butterfly-shaped solar plant would beam electricity wirelessly from space to power millions of households on Earth or the Moon.



“This is a multi-trillion Euro opportunity which addresses the climate and energy crises on Earth,” Astrostorm shared in its presentation.



The Greater Earth Lunar Power Station could “help mitigate the launch bottleneck and the environmental impact of launching many solar power satellites from the surface of Earth,” Astrostorm said in its presentation.



“Launching large numbers of gigawatt-scale solar power satellites into orbit from the surface of the Earth would run into the problem of a lack of launch capacity as well as potentially significant atmospheric pollution,” said Sanjay Vijendran, head of the ESA’s Solaris project. “But once a concept like GE⊕-LPS has proven the component manufacturing processes and assembly concept of a solar power satellite in lunar orbit, it can then be scaled up to produce further solar power satellites from lunar resources to serve Earth.”



If successful, the innovation could help bring about “a two-planet economy and the birth of a spacefaring civilisation,” Vijendran added.

Astrostrom / ESA