This Giant Space Butterfly Could Help Boost Green Energy on Earth and on Moon - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

This Giant Space Butterfly Could Help Boost Green Energy on Earth and on Moon

Harnessing solar power in space could help humans become a space-faring species

Published |Updated
Abubakar Idris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The plan to send humans back to the Moon for good got a boost this week thanks to a new solar energy system that could power future settlements on the lunar surface, including future research bases, space hotels, and homes.

The European Space Agency revealed the “exciting” design breakthrough on Friday in collaboration with Astrostorm GmbH, a Swiss energy company that works to bring energy harvested in space to benefit Earth. Astrostorm proposed building a “Greater Earth Lunar Power Station” (designated GE⊕-LPS), a giant solar power satellite constructed using resources from the Moon itself.

“[This] could deliver megawatts of microwave power down to receivers on the lunar surface, serving the needs of surface activities, including future crewed bases,” said the European Space Agency in a blog post. The agency has been studying space-based solar power for clean energy under a project called Solaris, launched in November 2022.

The design is inspired by butterflies: As a visualization shows, Astrostorm wants the Greater Earth Lunar Power Station to look like a giant butterfly fitted with solar panels and integrated antennas. The station, which would generate 23 megawatts of energy, would sit in the space between the Earth and the Moon.

The company ultimately wants to mine the lunar surface and construct the satellite using material gathered from the Moon and then use automated manufacturing tech and robots to make the station there. These robots, which would shuttle to and from the Moon, would then assemble the various parts of the power station in orbit.

Once online, the butterfly-shaped solar plant would beam electricity wirelessly from space to power millions of households on Earth or the Moon.

“This is a multi-trillion Euro opportunity which addresses the climate and energy crises on Earth,” Astrostorm shared in its presentation.

The Greater Earth Lunar Power Station could “help mitigate the launch bottleneck and the environmental impact of launching many solar power satellites from the surface of Earth,” Astrostorm said in its presentation.

“Launching large numbers of gigawatt-scale solar power satellites into orbit from the surface of the Earth would run into the problem of a lack of launch capacity as well as potentially significant atmospheric pollution,” said Sanjay Vijendran, head of the ESA’s Solaris project. “But once a concept like GE⊕-LPS has proven the component manufacturing processes and assembly concept of a solar power satellite in lunar orbit, it can then be scaled up to produce further solar power satellites from lunar resources to serve Earth.”

If successful, the innovation could help bring about “a two-planet economy and the birth of a spacefaring civilisation,” Vijendran added.

Astrostrom / ESA
Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.