This $1,700 ‘Transformers’ Toy Transforms on Its Own

Hot on the heels of last month’s cinematic release of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Hasbro has teamed up with robotics toy company Robosen for a Transformers toy that actually transforms. While the cheap toys of the ‘80s and ‘90s needed to be transformed by hand, Robosen’s Grimlock toy is entirely automatic, just like in the show. But be warned: buying the king of the Dinobots will take a tyrannosaurus-sized $1,700 bite out of consumer's wallets.

If Grimlock seems like a niche choice for such an expensive toy, that’s because this isn’t Robosen’s first time teaming up with Hasbro. There are already two different Optimus Prime robots, plus a Bumblebee robot and an add-on trailer kit for Optimus Prime. These range in price from $400 to $1,000, which makes Grimlock the most expensive Robosen transformer so far.

Grimlock’s transformation is powered by 34 servo motors, and like Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, Grimlock can walk, talk, attack, and play back user-programmed dance or fight routines through an accompanying app. Like Optimus Prime, Grimlock comes with his own accessories including an energon sword and a galaxial rocket launcher. These both light up, as do various parts of Grimlock’s body.

Grimlock can be controlled directly through an accompanying app, or via voice commands. He’ll even talk with new lines recorded by his original voice actor from the ‘80s cartoon, Gregg Berger.

While the Transformers movies and cartoons are always introducing new designs for the characters, all of Robosen’s Transformers toys look faithful to the very first Transformers cartoon, which makes sense given the price point and who can actually afford them. The one exception is an upcoming Optimus Prime model based on Rise of the Beasts, which is currently up for pre-order at $699 and will launch for a retail price of $899.

If $1,700 is a bit much even to buy a king, Grimlock is currently discounted to $1,499.