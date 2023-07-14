These Strange Galaxies Might Actually Be ‘Dark Stars’ Powered By Dark Matter - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

These Strange Galaxies Might Actually Be ‘Dark Stars’ Powered By Dark Matter

Most stars are powered by nuclear fusion, but dark stars may rely on dark matter for power instead

Published |Updated
Adam Kovac
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A dark star is a theoretical object.Xuanyu Han / Getty Images

A year after beginning operations, the James Webb Space Telescope may have provided evidence of Dark Stars, a cosmic phenomenon that some scientists have suspected but never observed directly. 

In a paper published this week in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers from Colgate University and the University of Texas wrote that the characteristics of three ancient galaxies spotted by the telescope don’t line up with established astrophysics models. Instead, they propose that they are actually 'dark stars' — stars powered by the heat generated by dark matter rather than nuclear fusion, which powers all the stars we know of, including our own Sun. 

Dark matter is itself a mysterious hypothetical substance that scientists know little about but suspect may make up the vast majority of the matter in the universe, a theory that’s based on observations of space bodies that don’t behave in ways that standard physics can explain.

Dark stars could also help explain another celestial creation with puzzling properties: the researchers posit that once a dark star burns through all its dark matter, it collapses into a black hole. This could help explain why there are so many black holes in the universe, and why a dark star has not been observed yet.

Read More

Finding a dark star has proven difficult — according to the astronomers' theories, they would have formed in the millions of years immediately following the Big Bang — a relative blink in the universe’s timespan — meaning they are extremely distant in space. And because dark matter doesn’t interact with light, finding them isn’t so much a matter of seeing them on a telescope image, even one as powerful as the Webb, but of making complex calculations based around what astronomers can observe and inferring its presence from these data. 

The researchers warn that their calculations are preliminary and more focused measurements are needed to definitely say these four objects are dark stars. But if they are right, they believe the James Webb Space Telescope may have helped usher in “a new era in astronomy,” where dark stars can be observed directly. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.