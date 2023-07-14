These Strange Galaxies Might Actually Be ‘Dark Stars’ Powered By Dark Matter

A year after beginning operations, the James Webb Space Telescope may have provided evidence of Dark Stars, a cosmic phenomenon that some scientists have suspected but never observed directly.

In a paper published this week in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers from Colgate University and the University of Texas wrote that the characteristics of three ancient galaxies spotted by the telescope don’t line up with established astrophysics models. Instead, they propose that they are actually 'dark stars' — stars powered by the heat generated by dark matter rather than nuclear fusion, which powers all the stars we know of, including our own Sun.

Dark matter is itself a mysterious hypothetical substance that scientists know little about but suspect may make up the vast majority of the matter in the universe, a theory that’s based on observations of space bodies that don’t behave in ways that standard physics can explain.

Dark stars could also help explain another celestial creation with puzzling properties: the researchers posit that once a dark star burns through all its dark matter, it collapses into a black hole. This could help explain why there are so many black holes in the universe, and why a dark star has not been observed yet.

Finding a dark star has proven difficult — according to the astronomers' theories, they would have formed in the millions of years immediately following the Big Bang — a relative blink in the universe’s timespan — meaning they are extremely distant in space. And because dark matter doesn’t interact with light, finding them isn’t so much a matter of seeing them on a telescope image, even one as powerful as the Webb, but of making complex calculations based around what astronomers can observe and inferring its presence from these data.

The researchers warn that their calculations are preliminary and more focused measurements are needed to definitely say these four objects are dark stars. But if they are right, they believe the James Webb Space Telescope may have helped usher in “a new era in astronomy,” where dark stars can be observed directly.