These Lego Bricks Will Teach Kids Braille

First made available to schools three years ago, Lego's Braille Bricks are now available for anyone to purchase

Andrew Liszewski
The studs atop Lego’s 2×4 bricks have been repurposed to help teach the Braille alphabet.Lego

The easiest way to help kids learn something new is to sneak it into playtime. That's the idea behind Lego's Braille Bricks, which leverage the iconic studs atop the company's plastic bricks to recreate the braille alphabet. Previously only available to schools, Lego's Play with Braille set is now finally available to the public.

The idea for leveraging an inter-locking building toy as a tool to teach braille actually dates back to 2016, when Brazil’s Dorina Nowill Foundation for the Blind, along with design agency Lew’Lara\TBWA, created a collection of Lego-like plastic bricks that recreated the patterns of dots representing each letter of the braille alphabet using the studs atop the bricks.

The foundation made the design for the bricks widely available under a Creative Commons license, but also pitched the idea to Lego back in 2017, as the company has the tools and capabilities to mass produce them. Lego then spent years collaborating with agencies that work with the blind and visually impaired in countries like Brazil, Denmark, Norway and the UK. After a pilot program, the company revealed in 2020 that it would officially manufacture Lego Braille Bricks as a 250-piece set that it would freely distribute to select institutions around the world that work with the blind and visually impaired.

Four Lego Braille Bricks in blue, yellow, and red.
Up to six studs atop the 2x4 Lego bricks are used to recreate braille letters, numbers, punctuation, and mathematical symbols.Lego

Braille Bricks are based on the standard 2x4 Lego brick and use their studs to recreate braille letters, numbers, punctuation and mathematical symbols. Next to the studs, a translation is provided in text. And while their clutch power (how strongly they'll connect to other pieces) might not match that of standard Lego bricks, the Braille Bricks are still completely compatible with all the other pieces the company makes.

The back of the packaging of Lego's Play with Braille set.
The Play with Braille set includes 250 bricks in five different colors.Lego

Three years after their limited debut, the Braille Bricks are now available to almost anyone in a 287-piece set that includes bricks, building plates and a brick removal tool. Initially, the $90 Play with Braille set is being made available in both English and French, but sometime next year it will be expanded to include other languages like Italian, Spanish and German.

