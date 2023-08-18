The Classic Stylophone Is Reborn as an Affordable Drum Synth Musical Toy - The Messenger
The Classic Stylophone Is Reborn as an Affordable Drum Synth Musical Toy

55 years after the original Stylophone went on sale, it's finally getting some drum accompaniment

Published |Updated
Andrew Liszewski
The Stylophone Beat is a cheap and retro-sounding drum machine for artists on a tight budget.Dubreq

Making music can be an expensive hobby for those not turning their bangers into platinum-selling albums. Since 1968, the Stylophone has walked the line between being a cheap musical instrument and a fun musical toy, and while previous versions have focused on making tunes, the latest model is designed specifically for beats.

Invented back in 1967 by Brian Jarvis, before going into production the next year and selling millions of units, the Stylophone was originally an analog instrument that used oscillators and resisters to produce synthesized retro sounds. Played using a stylus tapped on a small conductive keyboard, the Stylophone was created to be a cheap musical toy first and foremost, but its unique sound actually ended up making its way into songs by artists like David Bowie and Kraftwerk.

Although production of the original Stylophone ceased in 1975, Brian Jarvis' son, Ben, revived the company in 2007 and released the Stylophone S1. This was a clone of the original featuring upgraded electronics that perfectly recreated the original device's unique sound digitally, plus added two new sound options. Over the past 16 years, Dubreq has created several subsequent versions of the Stylophone. These include the Gen X-1, which added knobs and switches for tweaking the instrument's sound profile. There was also the (now discontinued) Gen R-8: an analog desktop synthesizer with a larger keyboard and a $350 price tag.

The new Stylophone Beat returns to what originally made the instrument so populara very affordable price tagbut deviates from a piano-like keyboard to instead use a circular touch pad broken up into 13 sub-sections that can be played like a drum kit. The design is similar to an earlier product from the company, the Beatbox, but expands on the idea to create a functional drum machine.

Although nowhere near as capable as the electronic drum machines that companies like Teenage Engineering have created, the Stylophone Beat still manages to include four drum kits that recreate "classic sounds to real beatbox samples," four bass sounds and the ability to record and layer beats with tempo lock for just $40.

Like the original Stylophone, the Beat lacks features that many musicians regularly rely on, including professional-grade outputs for connecting it to other audio gear. The only way to get sound out of the drum machine is through its built-in speaker or its basic 3.5-millimeter headphone jack. Stereo? Nope. A built-in mic for capturing your own samples? Nope. It's still designed to be a musical toy, and if that's all you're looking for, you can pre-order one now through the Dubreq website, with shipping expected to start next month.

